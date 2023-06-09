Summer fun that won’t break the bank

SALT LAKE CITY — Are you running out of ideas to keep your little ones busy this summer? In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua explores some of the free or low-cost options you might have overlooked.

Struggling to schedule summer fun for your kids? You’re not alone. Whitney Rasmussen has two girls – ages 3 and 6.

“Trying to find routine. Trying to find things to occupy the time so you’re not out of activities at like 10 or 11 in the morning,” she said.

On Instagram, she goes by The Utah Mama. The Herriman mom helps grown-ups find kid-friendly activities.

“Just today, there were over 50-60 activities I found today in Utah County and Salt Lake County,” she said.

Her go-to place for free fun? The library. It’s more than just summer reading programs — they’ve got music, arts, crafts and special guests who introduce kids to new hobbies.

“There’s a ballet company that comes to Herriman and Daybreak. They give you a quick ballet lesson,” Rasmussen said. “It’s so cool that it’s free. You’re not having to pay hundreds of dollars a month.”

Another activity to add to your list: city parades and carnivals.

“At carnivals, sometimes the Wednesday or Thursday night tickets are a lot cheaper. Maybe a $1 per ride, or buy one get one free, things like that,” Rassmussen said.

If you want to stay out of the heat, head to a movie.

The Scera Summer Series in Orem has matinees for kids and teens Monday through Thursday.

And happening Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, check out the Summer Palooza at Thanksgiving Point.

“There’s like bounce houses and laser tag and zipline and a bubble pit. It’s so fun.”

Rasmussen also lists daily activities on her Instagram page.