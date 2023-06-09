KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Summer fun that won’t break the bank

Jun 9, 2023, 1:21 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Are you running out of ideas to keep your little ones busy this summer? In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua explores some of the free or low-cost options you might have overlooked.

Struggling to schedule summer fun for your kids? You’re not alone. Whitney Rasmussen has two girls – ages 3 and 6.

“Trying to find routine. Trying to find things to occupy the time so you’re not out of activities at like 10 or 11 in the morning,” she said.

On Instagram, she goes by The Utah Mama. The Herriman mom helps grown-ups find kid-friendly activities.

“Just today, there were over 50-60 activities I found today in Utah County and Salt Lake County,” she said.

Her go-to place for free fun? The library. It’s more than just summer reading programs — they’ve got music, arts, crafts and special guests who introduce kids to new hobbies.

“There’s a ballet company that comes to Herriman and Daybreak. They give you a quick ballet lesson,” Rasmussen said. “It’s so cool that it’s free. You’re not having to pay hundreds of dollars a month.”

Another activity to add to your list: city parades and carnivals.

“At carnivals, sometimes the Wednesday or Thursday night tickets are a lot cheaper. Maybe a $1 per ride, or buy one get one free, things like that,” Rassmussen said.

If you want to stay out of the heat, head to a movie.

The Scera Summer Series in Orem has matinees for kids and teens Monday through Thursday.

And happening Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, check out the Summer Palooza at Thanksgiving Point.

“There’s like bounce houses and laser tag and zipline and a bubble pit. It’s so fun.”

Rasmussen also lists daily activities on her Instagram page.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Bryan Kohberger...

Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Judge weighs challenge to gag order in University of Idaho killings

A judge overseeing the case against Bryan Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments Friday over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters.

15 hours ago

A teacher starts to reset up her classrooms at Freedom Preparatory Academy as they begin to prepare...

Eliza Pace

Utah Board of Education seeks public input on core curriculum

The Utah State Board of Education is seeking public input on Utah's Core Standards through July 9. 

15 hours ago

(UDOT)...

Ashley Moser

Seasonal road openings delayed as UDOT works to clear record-breaking snowpack

UDOT crews have been busy working to clear seasonal routes but because of all the snow still up in the mountains, only about half of the roads are reopened.

15 hours ago

Eric Januszkiewicz holds a Great Basin Rattlesnake he'll use for venom research (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Rattlesnakes fighting cancer? Researcher combing Utah mountains to study snake venom

Could Utah rattlesnakes help fight cancer? One research lab is studying that possibility, as a student searches for Great Basin rattlesnakes.

15 hours ago

A man is being detained after police say he drove through the front doors of Brigham City Hall on T...

Cassidy Wixom

Man in custody after driving pickup truck into Brigham City Hall, police say

A man is being detained after police say he drove a pickup truck through the front doors of Brigham City Hall and crashed into the lobby.

15 hours ago

Draper firefighters respond to a house fire on June 9, 2023. (Draper Fire Chief Clint Smith)...

Josh Ellis

Draper home evacuated after deck catches fire

No injuries were reported as firefighters responded to a fire at a Draper home early Friday morning.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Summer fun that won’t break the bank