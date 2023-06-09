KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

A new supernova has appeared in the night sky

Jun 9, 2023, 1:16 PM

The Gemini North telescope captured an image of a bright new supernova in the Pinwheel Galaxy. Mand...

The Gemini North telescope captured an image of a bright new supernova in the Pinwheel Galaxy. Mandatory Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A sparkling new supernova has appeared in the night sky, and a telescope atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii was perfectly poised to capture the aftermath of the cosmic burst.

The supernova was first spotted within the spiral arms of the Pinwheel Galaxy by Japanese astronomer Koichi Itagaki on May 19. Itagaki, an avid supernova hunter, has discovered more than 80 of the stellar explosions using his observatory in the mountains outside Yamagata, Japan.

The supernova, named SN 2023ixf, is the closest one seen in five years. A supernova occurs when a star violently explodes at the end of its lifetime.

The Pinwheel Galaxy is in the direction of the Ursa Major constellation, about 21 million light-years from Earth. The galaxy faces Earth head-on, which showcases its stunning spiral structure and nearly 1 trillion stars.

The galaxy’s spiral arms are full of nebulae, or regions where stars are born, showcased in pink light. The blue points of light in the image taken by the Hawaii telescope reflect the population of young, hot stars. Dark dust regions are used as one of the key ingredients for star formation.

The new supernova glimmers bright blue in one of the galaxy’s spiral arms in the bottom left of the image. Astronomers believe it is a Type II supernova, when a massive star between eight and 50 times the mass of our sun exhausts its nuclear fuel supply, collapses and explodes. It’s the second supernova observed in the Pinwheel Galaxy in 15 years.

Astronomers are using telescopes to observe the newly discovered supernova to better understand how stars explode and track how the brightness of the explosion evolves and fades over time.

The new image taken of the supernova’s aftermath by the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii marks the observatory’s first return to scientific observations after a seven-month hiatus.

The telescope’s primary mirror was damaged in October while it was being moved, sustaining a chipped edge. The primary mirror has since been refurbished, given a new layer of protective coating and reinstalled, allowing the telescope to resume its search of the night sky for cosmic phenomena.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

People lay flowers near the scene at a lakeside park in Annecy, France, on June 9, after a knife at...

Oliver Briscoe, Xiaofei Xu and Sana Noor Haq

Young backpacker who tried to stop knife attack in southeast France hailed as hero

A 24-year-old man has been hailed as a hero for chasing a man suspected of launching a knife rampage in Annecy, which left six people injured including four toddlers.

15 hours ago

Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept. CNN...

Francesca Street

The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now

Would you sit directly below another airplane passenger?

15 hours ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence, seen here, in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 7 criticized his former b...

Eric Bradner, Gregory Krieg, Jeremy Herb and Veronica Stracqualursi

Takeaways from CNN’s town hall with Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence staked out a series of clear differences with boss-turned-2024 rival Donald Trump,.

3 days ago

Tom Holland attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatr...

Alli Rosenbloom

Tom Holland says he’s on a break from acting, prioritizing his mental health

Tom Holland learned about the value of prioritizing his mental health after producing and starring in his upcoming AppleTV+ miniseries “The Crowded Room.”

3 days ago

An illustration of Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun is seen here. (Illustration/NASA/Johns Ho...

Ashley Strickland

First mission to ‘touch’ the sun catches the solar wind

The Parker Solar Probe flew close enough to the sun to spot how the solar wind forms before it flows toward Earth and creates auroras and space weather.

3 days ago

A lava lake forms at Halemaʻumaʻu as seen from the west rim of the Kilauea caldera during the vol...

CNN

Authorities raise alert level as Kilauea volcano erupts

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began erupting on Wednesday morning, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

A new supernova has appeared in the night sky