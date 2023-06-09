‘More Fun Than I’ve Had’: Zach Wilson Discusses Addition Of Aaron Rodgers

SALT LAKE CITY – Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said he’s “having a ton of fun” and “more than I’ve had” since New York acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

Shortly before the 2023 NFL Draft in April, Rodgers was officially traded from the Packers to the Jets, a move that meant Wilson would serve as New York’s backup quarterback with a four-time MVP coming to town.

On Friday, June 9, the former BYU quarterback discussed the Jets’ addition of his NFL idol and what impact Rodgers has had on him since the future hall of famer’s arrival.

“I think right now, I’m having a ton of fun, more fun than I’ve had,” Wilson told reporters. “I think that’s just the QB room, being with Aaron. I think it’s feeling like every single day there’s so much to like learn.”

The former BYU star added that he feels like he learns 10 new things about playing the position every day.

Wilson said he was initially disappointed in the trade because it meant he wouldn’t “be the guy” starting at quarterback. However, Rodgers spent time with Wilson earlier in the offseason and the duo built on their relationship before becoming teammates.

“At first, you’re not always happy about that,” Wilson said of the deal. “But I’m extremely psyched that out of any quarterback we could’ve brought in, it was him.”

Like Wilson, Rodgers told reporters that he’d been having “the most fun I’ve had in a while” since joining the Jets and working in the team’s offseason program.

“To work with Zach…has been a lot of fun,” Rodgers said.

In January and amid rumors that the Jets would look to add a veteran quarterback in the offseason, Wilson stated that he would work to “make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

Fast forward to June and Wilson is now backing up the quarterback he’s idolized.

On Friday, Rodgers responded to the comment Wilson made in January and said the soon-to-be third-year player has “been incredible.”

“He hasn’t made my life hell every day,” Rodgers said of Wilson.

The former BYU standout also addressed his previous comment.

“He’s like double my age,” Wilson laughingly remarked. “I’m like, ‘You’re like my big brother I never had.’ Sometimes your little brother’s gotta make your life hell.”

Wilson, Rodgers, and the Jets will open their 2023 regular season schedule at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11.

