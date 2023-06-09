KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

‘More Fun Than I’ve Had’: Zach Wilson Discusses Addition Of Aaron Rodgers

Jun 9, 2023, 12:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJets quarterback Zach Wilson said he’s “having a ton of fun” and “more than I’ve had” since New York acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

RELATED STORIES

Shortly before the 2023 NFL Draft in April, Rodgers was officially traded from the Packers to the Jets, a move that meant Wilson would serve as New York’s backup quarterback with a four-time MVP coming to town.

On Friday, June 9, the former BYU quarterback discussed the Jets’ addition of his NFL idol and what impact Rodgers has had on him since the future hall of famer’s arrival.

“I think right now, I’m having a ton of fun, more fun than I’ve had,” Wilson told reporters. “I think that’s just the QB room, being with Aaron. I think it’s feeling like every single day there’s so much to like learn.”

RELATED: Jets View Aaron Rodgers Trade As ‘Great Opportunity’ For Zach Wilson

The former BYU star added that he feels like he learns 10 new things about playing the position every day.

Wilson said he was initially disappointed in the trade because it meant he wouldn’t “be the guy” starting at quarterback. However, Rodgers spent time with Wilson earlier in the offseason and the duo built on their relationship before becoming teammates.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Responds To Swag Critique From BYU QB Zach Wilson

“At first, you’re not always happy about that,” Wilson said of the deal. “But I’m extremely psyched that out of any quarterback we could’ve brought in, it was him.”

Like Wilson, Rodgers told reporters that he’d been having “the most fun I’ve had in a while” since joining the Jets and working in the team’s offseason program.

“To work with Zach…has been a lot of fun,” Rodgers said.

In January and amid rumors that the Jets would look to add a veteran quarterback in the offseason, Wilson stated that he would work to “make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

RELATED: Jets’ Zach Wilson Enjoys ‘Fanboy’ Moment With Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

Fast forward to June and Wilson is now backing up the quarterback he’s idolized.

On Friday, Rodgers responded to the comment Wilson made in January and said the soon-to-be third-year player has “been incredible.”

“He hasn’t made my life hell every day,” Rodgers said of Wilson.

The former BYU standout also addressed his previous comment.

“He’s like double my age,” Wilson laughingly remarked. “I’m like, ‘You’re like my big brother I never had.’ Sometimes your little brother’s gotta make your life hell.”

Wilson, Rodgers, and the Jets will open their 2023 regular season schedule at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andy Reid Recounts Food Spread From Chiefs’ Trip To White House

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke down the food spread from his team's trip to the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl victory.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Draft Evaluator On BYU QB Kedon Slovis: ‘His NFL Tape Is Obvious’

High praise for the pro potential of BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis from an NFL draft evaluator.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #59 Utah State’s Anthony Switzer (Safety)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #59 is Utah State‘s Anthony Switzer (S). Utah State’s Anthony Switzer Anthony Switzer is a senior safety from Augusta, Arkansas. Prior to his time with the Aggies, Switzer spent three seasons at Arkansas State. As a senior […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Phil Steele Ranks Utah State Among Mountain West Teams In Early Analysis

Football analyst Phil Steele ranked the Mountain West Conference's football teams ahead of the 2023 college football season on Friday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Cal Golden Bears

Spring ball is over, and the summer months are upon us making it a great time to take an early look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida Back In Stanley Cup Final After Taking Advantage Of Matchups At Home Vs. Vegas

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice tipped his hand before the puck dropped Thursday night for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

‘More Fun Than I’ve Had’: Zach Wilson Discusses Addition Of Aaron Rodgers