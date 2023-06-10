Bridge work in Summit County will cause delays until July 4

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has started work on the first phase of the US-40 flyover bridge in Summit County.

The work will include repairing potholes, replacing expansion joints and sections of concrete pavement.

It will cause some delays.

UDOT said for safety reasons, the flyover bridge from northbound US-40 to westbound I-80 will be closed for the next month and reopen by the Independence Day weekend.

Here’s what drivers can expect during the flyover closure;

Day and night work (24 hours a day, 7 days a week)

Increased noise, vibration, dust and lighting

Up to one-month closure of the US-40 Flyover

Traffic shifts, detours and lane closures

Travel delays

Drivers can use the assigned detour routes to get on i-80 westbound.

The entire bridge project should be completed by this fall.

UDOT said this project is one of several bridge maintenance projects in Summit County to maintain the bridges so they stay stable,enhance safety, and provide a smoother ride for drivers.