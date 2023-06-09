60 in 60: #59 Utah State’s Anthony Switzer (Safety)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #59 is Utah State‘s Anthony Switzer (S).

Utah State’s Anthony Switzer

Anthony Switzer is a senior safety from Augusta, Arkansas.

Prior to his time with the Aggies, Switzer spent three seasons at Arkansas State. As a senior at Marion High School in Arkansas, he recorded 51 total tackles and an interception. He was ranked the 47th-best prospect in the state of Arkansas.

Switzer was a member of the Dean’s List and honor roll in high school and a member of the Arkansas State Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in 2019 and 2020.

In his three seasons with the Red Wolves, Switzer played in 24 games and started in 15. The safety posted 91 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Switzer redshirted in 2022 for the Aggies as he missed the entire season due to injury.

This fall, Switzer and the Aggies will open their 2023 schedule on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The season-opening game will take place on September 2 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

