KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #59 Utah State’s Anthony Switzer (Safety)

Jun 9, 2023, 2:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #59 is Utah State‘s Anthony Switzer (S).

Utah State’s Anthony Switzer

Anthony Switzer is a senior safety from Augusta, Arkansas.

Prior to his time with the Aggies, Switzer spent three seasons at Arkansas State. As a senior at Marion High School in Arkansas, he recorded 51 total tackles and an interception. He was ranked the 47th-best prospect in the state of Arkansas.

Switzer was a member of the Dean’s List and honor roll in high school and a member of the Arkansas State Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in 2019 and 2020.

In his three seasons with the Red Wolves, Switzer played in 24 games and started in 15. The safety posted 91 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Switzer redshirted in 2022 for the Aggies as he missed the entire season due to injury.

This fall, Switzer and the Aggies will open their 2023 schedule on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The season-opening game will take place on September 2 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andy Reid Recounts Food Spread From Chiefs’ Trip To White House

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke down the food spread from his team's trip to the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl victory.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Draft Evaluator On BYU QB Kedon Slovis: ‘His NFL Tape Is Obvious’

High praise for the pro potential of BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis from an NFL draft evaluator.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘More Fun Than I’ve Had’: Zach Wilson Discusses Addition Of Aaron Rodgers

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said he's "having a ton of fun" and "more than I've had" since New York acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Packers.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Phil Steele Ranks Utah State Among Mountain West Teams In Early Analysis

Football analyst Phil Steele ranked the Mountain West Conference's football teams ahead of the 2023 college football season on Friday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Cal Golden Bears

Spring ball is over, and the summer months are upon us making it a great time to take an early look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida Back In Stanley Cup Final After Taking Advantage Of Matchups At Home Vs. Vegas

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice tipped his hand before the puck dropped Thursday night for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

60 in 60: #59 Utah State’s Anthony Switzer (Safety)