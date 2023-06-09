KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Andy Reid Recounts Food Spread From Chiefs’ Trip To White House

Jun 9, 2023, 2:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYBYU alum and current Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke down the food spread from his team’s trip to the White House in celebration of their recent Super Bowl victory.

On Monday, June 5, President Joe Biden welcomed the Chiefs to the nation’s capital city in honor of their 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February’s Super Bowl LVII.

After returning from the trip to Washington D.C., Reid recounted the trip to the media, including a breakdown of the food served to the Chiefs at the White House.

Reid mentioned a spread of french toast grilled cheese and ham sandwiches, exotic chicken fingers, and bite-sized squares of the heart of watermelon.

@cbssports Need to know more about those exotic chicken fingers. #food #chiefs #nfl ♬ original sound – CBS Sports

Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’

President Biden said the Chiefs are “building a dynasty” as he hosted the team at the White House Monday to mark their Super Bowl victory in February.

Speaking on the South Lawn, Biden praised the team for playing with “the real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent.” He also praised the team for their charitable work off the field, saying, “as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference.”

RELATED STORIES

Biden joked that first lady Jill Biden, a “rabid” Philadelphia fan, is still not over the dramatic end to the game, which included a controversial holding penalty against the Eagles that set the Chiefs up for their game-winning field goal. The president added, “I have to be careful what I say today,” even though his wife was out of the country.

Biden led the crowd in a moment of silence to mark the death Sunday of Norma Hunt, wife of the late team founder Lamar Hunt, saying he was sending “our condolences to the entire Hunt family.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the game’s most valuable player, and tight end Travis Kelce presented Biden with a personalized Kansas City Chiefs jersey before posing for a team photo with the president.

Before the ceremony, the team was given a tour of the White House.

About Andy Reid

Reid played college football at BYU from 1978-80 and returned to Provo as a graduate assistant on BYU head coach LaVell Edwards’ staff.

RELATED: Steve Young Congratulates Andy Reid On Super Bowl LVII Victory

After a few years of coaching in college, Reid accepted a position with the Green Bay Packers in 1992.

He received his first NFL head coach position with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Reid led the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX where they fell to the New England Patriots 24-21. After the 2012 season, Reid’s contract with the Eagles wasn’t renewed.

In 2013, he was hired as the Chiefs’ head coach. Reid led Kansas City to a 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In February, Reid and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to win their second title in four years.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Draft Evaluator On BYU QB Kedon Slovis: ‘His NFL Tape Is Obvious’

High praise for the pro potential of BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis from an NFL draft evaluator.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #59 Utah State’s Anthony Switzer (Safety)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #59 is Utah State‘s Anthony Switzer (S). Utah State’s Anthony Switzer Anthony Switzer is a senior safety from Augusta, Arkansas. Prior to his time with the Aggies, Switzer spent three seasons at Arkansas State. As a senior […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘More Fun Than I’ve Had’: Zach Wilson Discusses Addition Of Aaron Rodgers

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said he's "having a ton of fun" and "more than I've had" since New York acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Packers.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Phil Steele Ranks Utah State Among Mountain West Teams In Early Analysis

Football analyst Phil Steele ranked the Mountain West Conference's football teams ahead of the 2023 college football season on Friday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Cal Golden Bears

Spring ball is over, and the summer months are upon us making it a great time to take an early look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida Back In Stanley Cup Final After Taking Advantage Of Matchups At Home Vs. Vegas

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice tipped his hand before the puck dropped Thursday night for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Andy Reid Recounts Food Spread From Chiefs’ Trip To White House