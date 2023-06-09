KSLSPORTS FEED
Andy Reid Recounts Food Spread From Chiefs’ Trip To White House
Jun 9, 2023, 2:16 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU alum and current Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke down the food spread from his team’s trip to the White House in celebration of their recent Super Bowl victory.
On Monday, June 5, President Joe Biden welcomed the Chiefs to the nation’s capital city in honor of their 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February’s Super Bowl LVII.
After returning from the trip to Washington D.C., Reid recounted the trip to the media, including a breakdown of the food served to the Chiefs at the White House.
Reid mentioned a spread of french toast grilled cheese and ham sandwiches, exotic chicken fingers, and bite-sized squares of the heart of watermelon.
Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’
President Biden said the Chiefs are “building a dynasty” as he hosted the team at the White House Monday to mark their Super Bowl victory in February.
Speaking on the South Lawn, Biden praised the team for playing with “the real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent.” He also praised the team for their charitable work off the field, saying, “as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference.”
Biden joked that first lady Jill Biden, a “rabid” Philadelphia fan, is still not over the dramatic end to the game, which included a controversial holding penalty against the Eagles that set the Chiefs up for their game-winning field goal. The president added, “I have to be careful what I say today,” even though his wife was out of the country.
Biden led the crowd in a moment of silence to mark the death Sunday of Norma Hunt, wife of the late team founder Lamar Hunt, saying he was sending “our condolences to the entire Hunt family.”
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the game’s most valuable player, and tight end Travis Kelce presented Biden with a personalized Kansas City Chiefs jersey before posing for a team photo with the president.
Before the ceremony, the team was given a tour of the White House.
About Andy Reid
Reid played college football at BYU from 1978-80 and returned to Provo as a graduate assistant on BYU head coach LaVell Edwards’ staff.
After a few years of coaching in college, Reid accepted a position with the Green Bay Packers in 1992.
He received his first NFL head coach position with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Reid led the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX where they fell to the New England Patriots 24-21. After the 2012 season, Reid’s contract with the Eagles wasn’t renewed.
In 2013, he was hired as the Chiefs’ head coach. Reid led Kansas City to a 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In February, Reid and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to win their second title in four years.
