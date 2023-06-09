KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Warriors Fighting For Playoff Spot With Two Matches Left

Jun 9, 2023, 3:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors sit outside the playoff picture with only two matches left in the 2023 Major League Rugby regular season and need some luck down the stretch.

Utah Warriors vs. Chicago Hounds

After falling to the Seattle Seawolves on June 4, the Warriors will look to make up ground in the Western Conference race for third place as they host the Chicago Hounds.

RELATED: Utah Warriors Fall To Seattle Seawolves Amid Hunt For Playoff Spot

In the West, the San Diego Legion and Seawolves have secured the top two playoff spots. Currently, the Houston SaberCats own third place in the Western Conference standings with 48 points. Utah sits in fourth place with 44 points. The Hounds are currently in last place in the West with 11 points on the season.

Utah will welcome Chicago to Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

It will be the Warriors’ regular season finale at home.

First Meeting

The contest will also be the second of the season between the Warriors and Hounds.

On March 5, Utah traveled to Illinois and picked up a 14-10 victory for the club’s first road win of the season.

After falling behind early in the contest, the Warriors fought back and took their first lead of the match in the second half, Utah held off Chicago for its first road win of the season.

RELATED STORIES

5:43 into the match, the Hounds connected on a penalty kick by Luke Carty to take an early 3-0 lead. Chicago continued to control the contest for the next 25 minutes. The Hounds slammed the ball to the turf for the match’s first try near the 30-minute mark on the game clock. After the try, Carty made a conversion kick to help Chicago take a 10-0 lead over Utah.

The Warriors quickly responded with a push down the field. During the 36th minute of action, the Warriors finally got onto the scoreboard with a five-point try by Henry Bell. Joel Hodgson drilled a conversion kick to cut Chicago’s lead to 10-7. The Hounds took the three-point advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Utah opened the second half with a powerful press against Chicago. The Warriors maintained possession for a significant stretch and showcased their power against the home team. During the 53rd minute of play, Joe Mano received a pass and ran down the near sideline with nothing but green grass in front of him. Mano placed the ball down in the try zone for a go-ahead score and the first points of the second half. Following another conversion kick by Hodgson, the Warriors took a 14-10 lead. Utah and Chicago battled back and forth for the final 25 minutes of action but the Warriors managed to hold the Hounds scoreless over the final 50 minutes of game time.

Broadcast Information

Utah’s match against Chicago will start on June 10 at 8 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks For Home Redemption Against New York City FC

Real Salt Lake will face off with New York City FC for the first and only time this season on Saturday at America First Field.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Hardy: Jazz ‘Not Trying To Drag This Out Into’ Long Rebuild

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy said the organization isn't planning to undergo an extended process to rebuild the team.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Places 12 On Phil Steele’s All-Pac-12 Teams

Phil Steele views Utah football favorably heading into the 2023 football season placing 12 Utes in his All-Pac-12 Teams.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosting Hill Air Force Base, Others For Commanders’ Cup Tourney

Real Salt Lake announced that it will host Hill Air Force Base and nine other military bases for the second annual Commanders' Cup tournament.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Can The Utah Jazz Trade Up In The Draft?

With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, could the Utah Jazz realistically trade up in the first round?

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andy Reid Recounts Food Spread From Chiefs’ Trip To White House

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke down the food spread from his team's trip to the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl victory.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah Warriors Fighting For Playoff Spot With Two Matches Left