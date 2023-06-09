KSL Flood Watch
Two saved from burning car thanks to local bystander and Apple Watch

Jun 9, 2023, 4:43 PM | Updated: 4:51 pm

two people were saved after their vehicle rolled and was on fire. (Dameron Valley Fire & Rescue)

(Dameron Valley Fire & Rescue)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Thanks to a local bystander and an Apple Watch two people were saved after their vehicle rolled and was on fire. Jayden Darrington, had stopped on state Route 18 in Diamond Valley around 2 a.m. Friday morning when he saw the vehicle ablaze and called for help.

Dameron Valley Fire & Rescue had already been alerted to the accident initially from an Apple Watch that detected its owner had been involved in an accident.  Sgt. Dustin Killpack of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and worked with Darrington to remove the driver from the burning vehicle with the passenger already having escaped the vehicle.

Sgt. Lucas Alfred of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported a strong odor of alcohol coming off the driver with the passenger reporting going up to 120 mph in a 65 mph speed zone. Alfred reported this as the major contributing factor in the crash.

Both driver and passenger reported to be adult males in their 20s were treated on scene by medical personnel and taken by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

A temporary closure of Sr-18 was in place in both directions.

DVFR would like to thank all the agencies who responded to this critical call for their cooperation and assistance. In particular, the heroic efforts of Killpack and Darrington who saved the lives of the two people inside the vehicle.

