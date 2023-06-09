KSL Flood Watch
Utahn dies while spear fishing, diving in Florida

Jun 9, 2023, 3:49 PM | Updated: 3:55 pm

(Martin County Sheriff's Office)

(Martin County Sheriff's Office)

(Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida — A body of a missing diver was recovered Friday in Florida.

According to a Facebook post from Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the man was identified as 22-year-old Max Robertson, who was visiting from Utah.

Robertson was free diving and spear fishing with a group of friends when they say he dove into the water with his spear gun, but never resurfaced. His friends called for help and a special operations dive team boarded a Marine Unit vessel to search for Robertson.

(Martin County Sheriff's Office)

The team did locate Robertson’s body about 50 feet down and approximately 2.5 miles of the shore. His spear gun had been deployed and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

However, the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

