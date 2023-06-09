KSL Flood Watch
Real Salt Lake Hosting Hill Air Force Base, Others For Commanders’ Cup Tourney

Jun 9, 2023, 3:59 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake announced that it will host Hill Air Force Base and nine other military bases for the second annual Commanders’ Cup tournament.

The club announced the 2023 edition of the tourney on Friday, June 9.

This year’s Commanders’ Cup tournament will be held at the Zions Bank Training Center from June 9-12.

“We can never do enough to show how much we appreciate veterans and active members of the military for their service,” Real Salt Lake president John Kimball said in a statement. “We’re happy to invite active-duty military from all over the country to come to Utah, see our beautiful state, use our world-class facilities, and compete for the Commanders’ Cup.”

Hill Air Force Base and the other military bases will compete to see which one comes out on top in the championship game.

Military Bases in Commanders’ Cup Tournament

  • Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (Arizona)
  • Fort Carson (Colorado)
  • Cannon Air Force Base (New Mexico)
  • Kirtland Air Force Base (New Mexico)
  • Nellis Air Force Base (Nevada)
  • Minot Air Force Base (North Dakota)
  • Fort Bliss (Texas)
  • Hill Air Force Base (Utah)
  • Fairchild Air Force Base (Washington)
  • Joint Base Lewis-McChord (Washington)

Hill Air Force Base will open the competition by playing Cannon Air Force Base on Friday, June 9 at 2:15 p.m. (MDT).

Participants in the tournament received free tickets to the Real Monarchs’ home game against LA Galaxy II on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. (MDT).

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Traveling For U.S. Open Cup Semifinal, Draws Priority To Host Final

Real Salt Lake’s next match will come in Major League Soccer play at home against New York City FC on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

