KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Places 12 On Phil Steele’s All-Pac-12 Teams

Jun 9, 2023, 4:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Phil Steele views Utah football favorably in 2023 placing 12 Utes in his All-Pac-12 Teams.

Steele has been high on the Utes since they won the Pac-12 in 2021 with him predicting they would take it again in 2022. While there is still optimism there, Steele, like other outlets do acknowledge Utah has a tough schedule playing Oregon State, USC, and Washington on the road.

However, Steele doesn’t think the task is completely insurmountable for Utah football and could see them potentially three-peating as Pac-12 Champions in 2023.

Phil Steel’s First-Team Utes

Linemen mostly rule the first team picks from Steele for the Utes.

Representing the offensive side of the ball, Steele has offensive guard Keaton Bills and offensive tackle Sataoa Laumea as his First-Team All-Pac-12 picks.

Defensively, Steele has another lineman in tackle Junior Tafuna and rounds out his first team picks for Utah football with safety Cole Bishop.

Second-Team All-Pac-12 Utes

Steele has three more Utes in his Second-Team All-Pac-12 selections.

Tight end Brant Kuithe makes the cut offensively for Steele, while linebackers Karene Reid and Levani Damuni represent Utah’s defense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Lone Utah Football Third-Teamer

Steele only had one Ute selected to his third team in offensive guard Michael Mokofisi.

Four Utes Round Out Phil Steele’s Fourth Team

Quarterback Cam Rising starts off Steele’s fourth-team selections which signifies how deep the Pac-12 is expected to be in quarterback play when the reigning Pac-12 Champ isn’t selected first. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele finishes out Utah’s offensive selections.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Defensive end Jonah Elliss and kicker Cole Becker get the Utes to their 12 total selections from Phil Steele.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks For Home Redemption Against New York City FC

Real Salt Lake will face off with New York City FC for the first and only time this season on Saturday at America First Field.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Hardy: Jazz ‘Not Trying To Drag This Out Into’ Long Rebuild

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy said the organization isn't planning to undergo an extended process to rebuild the team.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosting Hill Air Force Base, Others For Commanders’ Cup Tourney

Real Salt Lake announced that it will host Hill Air Force Base and nine other military bases for the second annual Commanders' Cup tournament.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Can The Utah Jazz Trade Up In The Draft?

With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, could the Utah Jazz realistically trade up in the first round?

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Fighting For Playoff Spot With Two Matches Left

The Utah Warriors sit outside the playoff picture with only two matches left in the 2023 MLR season and need some luck down the stretch.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andy Reid Recounts Food Spread From Chiefs’ Trip To White House

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke down the food spread from his team's trip to the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl victory.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah Places 12 On Phil Steele’s All-Pac-12 Teams