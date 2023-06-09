Utah Places 12 On Phil Steele’s All-Pac-12 Teams

SALT LAKE CITY – Phil Steele views Utah football favorably in 2023 placing 12 Utes in his All-Pac-12 Teams.

Steele has been high on the Utes since they won the Pac-12 in 2021 with him predicting they would take it again in 2022. While there is still optimism there, Steele, like other outlets do acknowledge Utah has a tough schedule playing Oregon State, USC, and Washington on the road.

However, Steele doesn’t think the task is completely insurmountable for Utah football and could see them potentially three-peating as Pac-12 Champions in 2023.

Phil Steel’s First-Team Utes

Linemen mostly rule the first team picks from Steele for the Utes.

Representing the offensive side of the ball, Steele has offensive guard Keaton Bills and offensive tackle Sataoa Laumea as his First-Team All-Pac-12 picks.

Defensively, Steele has another lineman in tackle Junior Tafuna and rounds out his first team picks for Utah football with safety Cole Bishop.

Second-Team All-Pac-12 Utes

Steele has three more Utes in his Second-Team All-Pac-12 selections.

Tight end Brant Kuithe makes the cut offensively for Steele, while linebackers Karene Reid and Levani Damuni represent Utah’s defense.

The Lone Utah Football Third-Teamer

Steele only had one Ute selected to his third team in offensive guard Michael Mokofisi.

Four Utes Round Out Phil Steele’s Fourth Team

Quarterback Cam Rising starts off Steele’s fourth-team selections which signifies how deep the Pac-12 is expected to be in quarterback play when the reigning Pac-12 Champ isn’t selected first. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele finishes out Utah’s offensive selections.

Defensive end Jonah Elliss and kicker Cole Becker get the Utes to their 12 total selections from Phil Steele.

