Will Hardy: Jazz ‘Not Trying To Drag This Out Into’ Long Rebuild

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy said the organization isn’t planning to undergo an extended process to rebuild the team.

After a better-than-expected 2022-23 campaign, the Jazz must decide whether to flounder in the standings for another high draft pick next season or work on improving the roster.

In an appearance on ESPN’s Hoop Collective Podcast, Hardy explained the Jazz mindset.

“Our mindset going into the summer is how do we get better?” Hardy said. “We’re not trying to drag this out into a super long thing.”

The Jazz blew up their roster last season trading All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a haul of young talent and draft picks.

The deconstruction continued throughout the year as the team moved on from Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley during training camp and at the trade deadline.

But after winning 37 games and establishing Lauri Markkanen as a legitimate All-Star in the West, the team’s window to return to the playoffs could open sooner than expected.

Armed with three first-round picks in this year’s draft, and as much as $40 million in cap space this summer, the Jazz could significantly restructure their roster in the coming months.

“Danny [Ainge] and Justin [Zanik] are great — they’re not impulsive and they’re not going to do things that don’t make sense,” Hardy said, “but I would say our collective mindset is like, we’re trying to be active in all of those fronts.”

