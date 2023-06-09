KSL Flood Watch
Car smashes into Tooele insurance building

Jun 9, 2023, 4:26 PM

car into Tooele building...

A car smashed into an insurance office building in Tooele Friday afternoon. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

TOOELE, Utah — A car smashed into an insurance building in Tooele Friday afternoon leaving the building with severe damage.

The car crashed into a large window at the Allstate Insurance building at 1280 North 73 East the Tooele Sheriff’s Department said. It happened just after 3 p.m.

One person was in the car and suffered minor injuries. No one was inside the office at the time.

The Fire Department responded to the scene to make sure there was no danger from potential gas leaks.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

Car smashes into Tooele insurance building