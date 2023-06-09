KSL Flood Watch
Cows attack joggers in 2 separate incidents in Colorado

Jun 9, 2023

Officials with Boulder County Parks & Open Space are sending out a warning after two different jogg...

Officials with Boulder County Parks & Open Space are sending out a warning after two different joggers had frightening run-ins with cows in the past week while out on the trails. One was hurt badly. Mandatory Credit: KCNC

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

BOULDER, Colorado (KCNC) — Officials with Boulder County Parks & Open Space are sending out a warning after two different joggers had frightening run-ins with cows in the past week while out on the trails. One was hurt badly.

They both happened in Superior on the Meadowlark Trail. Cows head butted and knocked over one jogger over the weekend but that person wasn’t seriously injured. Then earlier this week several cows surrounded a second runner and she had to be taken to the hospital after getting hurt by the animals.

“It was a surprise, but we do know mother cows can get agitated,” said Vivienne Jannatpour, Boulder County Parks & Open Space spokeswoman.

Officials say in both cases mothers were protecting their young, and that the rancher who leases the area was there long before the path was built. Parts of the trail are now closed.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

