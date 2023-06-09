Real Salt Lake Looks For Home Redemption Against New York City FC

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will face off with New York City FC for the first and only time this season on Saturday.

The game will be played at America First Field as RSL attempts to defend home field.

Real Salt Lake, New York City FC Preview

RSL enters off of an impressive 3-2 home victory over the LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

The game set a U.S. Open Cup record for the highest attendance in a quarterfinal game.

New York City FC’s last game was a scoreless draw against New England at home.

The last time that RSL and NYC met was in April 2022.

New York pulled out a dominant 6-0 victory behind a four-goal performance from Valentín Castellanos.

Real Salt Lake is hoping that the U.S. Open Cup win at home can provide some MLS momentum.

The club’s last MLS regular season home win came on April 22 against the San Jose Earthquakes. Since then, they’ve recorded two draws and two losses in front of the home fans.

New York City sits in the East’s 13-seed with a record of 4-7-5. Real Salt Lake holds the West’s 9-seed as they fight to stay in the playoff picture.

After NYC, Real Salt Lake will take a two-game road trip until returning home for a match with Minnesota at the end of the month.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

