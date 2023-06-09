KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police identify Ogden man shot and killed after allegedly firing at officers

Jun 9, 2023, 5:44 PM

Witnesses of the fatal officer-involved shooting say police were in their backyard when gunfire eru...

Ogden police officers on the scene of the shooting at the Washington Park Apartments. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

OGDEN, Utah — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers near an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young identified the man as Brian Dee Simonton, 37, of Ogden.

Ogden police officer shot and hospitalized, suspect shot and killed

Young said officers received a call around 3:26 p.m. on Tuesday, from a woman who said Simonton was violating a protective order. The woman told police that Simonton had a gun and was acting strange, “as if he wants to kill himself or wanting to be killed,” Young told reporters Friday afternoon.

When an officer responded to the scene at the Washington Park apartment complex, 170 N. Washington Boulevard, he encountered Simonton walking in the parking lot carrying a handgun.

Young said the officer asked Simonton to drop the weapon at least 10 times. Simonton didn’t comply with the commands and ultimately fired the gun in the direction of the officer, according to the police chief.

Seven other officers then responded to the scene and fired at Simonton, who continued to fire at officers, the chief said.

The original responding officer was then struck in the lower arm by a bullet. The round traveled up through his arm and grazed him in the chest, although it didn’t enter his chest, Young said.

Young said he couldn’t say for certain whether the injured officer was shot by Simonton. The Weber-Morgan Critical Incident Task Force will make a final determination, the chief said.

Simonton was eventually hit by several rounds fired by officers.

He fell to the ground and “did not respond to commands to move away from a handgun which was still within his reach, and a police K-9 dog was deployed to pull Simonton out of reach of the handgun,” Young said.

Medical personnel were summoned and officers began attempting livesaving care, but Simonton died as a result of the “significant injuries” he sustained, according to Young.

Several officers activated their body cameras during the shootout, and the footage has been turned over to the Weber-Morgan Critical Incident Task Force for further investigation of the incident, Young said. All officers who were directly involved have been placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation, he said.

No body camera footage will be released without approval from the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

Although the shootout lasted for a “significant period of time” in a heavily populated area, no other injuries were reported, Young said, but there was some damage to nearby property.

The woman who called police remained isolated inside her apartment away from Simonton, who never entered the premises.

“I commend the victim of the initial domestic violence call keeping herself in a safe place and calling the police the handle the situation,” the chief said.

The officer who was injured was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, then transferred to another hospital for surgery. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Young said he is expected to make a full recovery but suffered significant injuries.

Unbeknownst to officers at the time, an arrest warrant for Simonton was signed the same day of the shooting for a separate alleged instance of illegal purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person on May 27.

Simonton previously pleaded guilty for attempted violation of a protective order, a class B misdemeanor, in 2019.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Car on fire rescue...

Cali Jackson

Two saved from burning car thanks to local bystander and Apple Watch

Thanks to a local bystander and an Apple Watch two people were saved after their vehicle rolled and was on fire. Jayden Darrington, had stopped on state Route 18 in Diamond Valley around 2 a.m. Friday morning when he saw the vehicle ablaze and called for help.

18 hours ago

car into Tooele building...

Cary Schwanitz

Car smashes into Tooele insurance building

A car smashed into an insurance building in Tooele Friday afternoon leaving the building with severe damage.

18 hours ago

(Martin County Sheriff's Office)...

Eliza Pace

Utahn dies while spear fishing, diving in Florida

A body of a missing diver was recovered Friday in Florida. 

18 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger...

Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Judge weighs challenge to gag order in University of Idaho killings

A judge overseeing the case against Bryan Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments Friday over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters.

18 hours ago

A green roof, which can help mitigate heat islands, is pictured on the Salt Lake City Public Librar...

Tamara Vaifanua

Summer fun that won’t break the bank

Are you running out of ideas to keep your little ones busy this summer? In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL's Tamara Vaifanua explores some of the free or low-cost options you might have overlooked.

18 hours ago

A teacher starts to reset up her classrooms at Freedom Preparatory Academy as they begin to prepare...

Eliza Pace

Utah Board of Education seeks public input on core curriculum

The Utah State Board of Education is seeking public input on Utah's Core Standards through July 9. 

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Police identify Ogden man shot and killed after allegedly firing at officers