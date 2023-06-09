Police identify Ogden man shot and killed after allegedly firing at officers

OGDEN, Utah — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers near an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young identified the man as Brian Dee Simonton, 37, of Ogden.

Young said officers received a call around 3:26 p.m. on Tuesday, from a woman who said Simonton was violating a protective order. The woman told police that Simonton had a gun and was acting strange, “as if he wants to kill himself or wanting to be killed,” Young told reporters Friday afternoon.

When an officer responded to the scene at the Washington Park apartment complex, 170 N. Washington Boulevard, he encountered Simonton walking in the parking lot carrying a handgun.

Young said the officer asked Simonton to drop the weapon at least 10 times. Simonton didn’t comply with the commands and ultimately fired the gun in the direction of the officer, according to the police chief.

Seven other officers then responded to the scene and fired at Simonton, who continued to fire at officers, the chief said.

The original responding officer was then struck in the lower arm by a bullet. The round traveled up through his arm and grazed him in the chest, although it didn’t enter his chest, Young said.

Young said he couldn’t say for certain whether the injured officer was shot by Simonton. The Weber-Morgan Critical Incident Task Force will make a final determination, the chief said.

Simonton was eventually hit by several rounds fired by officers.

He fell to the ground and “did not respond to commands to move away from a handgun which was still within his reach, and a police K-9 dog was deployed to pull Simonton out of reach of the handgun,” Young said.

Medical personnel were summoned and officers began attempting livesaving care, but Simonton died as a result of the “significant injuries” he sustained, according to Young.

Several officers activated their body cameras during the shootout, and the footage has been turned over to the Weber-Morgan Critical Incident Task Force for further investigation of the incident, Young said. All officers who were directly involved have been placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation, he said.

No body camera footage will be released without approval from the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

Although the shootout lasted for a “significant period of time” in a heavily populated area, no other injuries were reported, Young said, but there was some damage to nearby property.

The woman who called police remained isolated inside her apartment away from Simonton, who never entered the premises.

“I commend the victim of the initial domestic violence call keeping herself in a safe place and calling the police the handle the situation,” the chief said.

The officer who was injured was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, then transferred to another hospital for surgery. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Young said he is expected to make a full recovery but suffered significant injuries.

Unbeknownst to officers at the time, an arrest warrant for Simonton was signed the same day of the shooting for a separate alleged instance of illegal purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person on May 27.

Simonton previously pleaded guilty for attempted violation of a protective order, a class B misdemeanor, in 2019.