KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Davis School District releases details on complaint against The Book of Mormon

Jun 9, 2023, 5:59 PM

School district building...

FILE- Davis County School District headquarters. (KSLTV)

(KSLTV)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE, Utah —  The Davis County School District has released a complaint filed by a parent against The Book of Mormon. This comes after complaints against both the Bible and The Book of Mormon and the removal of the Bible from certain schools’ bookshelves.

The complaint comes from Kaysville Junior High. It specifies violence, specifically the beheading of a person called Laban and depictions of war, cannibalism, kidnapping and rape.

“I don’t want my child reading about murder, rape, and torture,” the complaint reads. “Or learning that it is okay to murder somebody if god tells them to (Nephi).”

What happens next is not certain.

The Bible wasn’t removed until months after receiving a complaint. It could be some time before the review committee will decide the fate of The Book of Mormon on Davis County School District shelves.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Witnesses of the fatal officer-involved shooting say police were in their backyard when gunfire eru...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Police identify Ogden man shot and killed after allegedly firing at officers

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers in Ogden.

18 hours ago

Car on fire rescue...

Cali Jackson

Two saved from burning car thanks to local bystander and Apple Watch

Thanks to a local bystander and an Apple Watch two people were saved after their vehicle rolled and was on fire. Jayden Darrington, had stopped on state Route 18 in Diamond Valley around 2 a.m. Friday morning when he saw the vehicle ablaze and called for help.

18 hours ago

car into Tooele building...

Cary Schwanitz

Car smashes into Tooele insurance building

A car smashed into an insurance building in Tooele Friday afternoon leaving the building with severe damage.

18 hours ago

(Martin County Sheriff's Office)...

Eliza Pace

Utahn dies while spear fishing, diving in Florida

A body of a missing diver was recovered Friday in Florida. 

18 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger...

Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Judge weighs challenge to gag order in University of Idaho killings

A judge overseeing the case against Bryan Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments Friday over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters.

18 hours ago

A green roof, which can help mitigate heat islands, is pictured on the Salt Lake City Public Librar...

Tamara Vaifanua

Summer fun that won’t break the bank

Are you running out of ideas to keep your little ones busy this summer? In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL's Tamara Vaifanua explores some of the free or low-cost options you might have overlooked.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Davis School District releases details on complaint against The Book of Mormon