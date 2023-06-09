Davis School District releases details on complaint against The Book of Mormon

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The Davis County School District has released a complaint filed by a parent against The Book of Mormon. This comes after complaints against both the Bible and The Book of Mormon and the removal of the Bible from certain schools’ bookshelves.

The complaint comes from Kaysville Junior High. It specifies violence, specifically the beheading of a person called Laban and depictions of war, cannibalism, kidnapping and rape.

“I don’t want my child reading about murder, rape, and torture,” the complaint reads. “Or learning that it is okay to murder somebody if god tells them to (Nephi).”

What happens next is not certain.

The Bible wasn’t removed until months after receiving a complaint. It could be some time before the review committee will decide the fate of The Book of Mormon on Davis County School District shelves.