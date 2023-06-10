KSL Flood Watch
Will Salt Lake Bees’ new Daybreak stadium be completed on time?

Jun 10, 2023, 10:11 AM

Salt Lake Bees mascot Bumble with Bees outfielder Quintin Berry on April 10, 2016. The new Daybrea...

Salt Lake Bees mascot Bumble with Bees outfielder Quintin Berry on April 10, 2016. The new Daybreak stadium is expected to be completed by Spring 2025. (Carter Williams/KSL.com)

(Carter Williams/KSL.com)

Cali Jackson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – A lot has happened since the Salt Lake Bees announced they were moving out of Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City after the 2024 season to a new stadium in South Jordan’s Daybreak community. While construction has yet to begin on the new stadium, the team’s parent owner, the Larry H. Miller company is currently putting the finishing touches on the new stadium’s design and pre-construction work before it is scheduled to break ground this fall.

The complete project will contain much more than a new ballpark. The overall plan is a mixed-use “downtown” district with more housing, office space, restaurants and entertainment. “We anticipate being open for the spring of 2025, so we’ll need virtually all the time between now and then to have it ready for opening day.” Steve Starts, the CEO of the Miller Company said.

He explained that the “complicated” design process is a mixture of trying to figure out stadium size, seating, fan amenities and box seating, while also making sure it has all the amenities that Major League Baseball now requires teams to have for prospective players. It’s also trying to piece together how people will have access to the ballpark, located between Mountain View Corridor and Grandville Avenue from east to west, and between Big Sur Drive and Lake Avenue from north to south.

The company has yet to release stadium renderings because of the factors going into the design process, but those are expected to be released by the end of summer. The exact cost of the new stadium is also expected to be released then.

Salt Lake officials still plan on having something to build at Smith’s Ballpark after the 2024 season wraps up, but it is still unclear what will replace the ballpark. The Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Founding has begun a $100 million fundraising initiative to help the future of the ballpark neighborhood.

Will Salt Lake Bees’ new Daybreak stadium be completed on time?