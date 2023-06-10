16-year-old injured in Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY – A 16-year-old boy was hit in the ankle during a shooting in a parking lot near 3292 S. Richmond Street on Friday night.

About 10:39 p.m., police received several 911 dispatch calls about a shooting in the parking lot. When police arrived, several vehicles with bullet holes and multiple shell casings were located at the scene.

Two cars had pulled into the parking lot when at least one person began shooting at a truck with two people standing nearby, according to police. One of the people near the truck returned fire, police added.

Later the 16-year-old boy was dropped off at a hospital with a bullet wound to the ankle, which was not considered to be life-threatening. Police said they believe that the teenager is one of the shooters, according to a news release. No other injuries were reported as of Saturday morning.