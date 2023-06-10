KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Rare pony express envelope bound for Vermont to be auctioned in New York City

Jun 10, 2023, 2:49 PM

A rare pony express envelope will go to auction. (Courtesy H.R. Harmer)...

A rare pony express envelope will go to auction. (Courtesy H.R. Harmer)

(Courtesy H.R. Harmer)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —A rare envelope from the 1860s, the only one ever sent to Vermont via the fabled Pony Express, is going up for auction this month.

Bids will start at $2,500, but it’s anyone’s guess how high the price might go.

Or who sent the letter, which is long gone.

The Pony Express was only in operation from April 3, 1860, to Oct. 26, 1861. It was “by far the most effective way to communicate cross-country,” operating horse and rider relay teams, according to the US Postal Service.

H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions, which is handling the sale of the Vermont piece, said only about 250 envelopes were carried by the Pony Express before it shuttered.

The Vermont envelope is postmarked October 5, 1861, and was sent to John H. Lyons in the town of Colchester, which is in northern Vermont bordering Lake Champlain, a news release from the auction house states.

“He was the son of a very prominent farmer in the area,” auction house CEO Charles Epting told affiliate WCAX of Lyons.

The station, citing the Colchester Historical Society, said Lyons “served in the 13th Vermont Regiment, Company D during the Civil War, incorporated a local butter and cheese factory, and later became postmaster.”

The unknown sender spent $1, equivalent to about $35 today, to send the letter, the station reported.

It’s one of the last letters carried by the Pony Express, Epting said.

“The most up-to-date census includes only around 250 envelopes carried via Pony Express,” Epting said in the news release. “Most of these were sent to major metropolitan cities, so the fact that this letter went to a small town in Vermont and the fact that it has survived for well over a century, is remarkable.”

The auction is scheduled to take place on June 21 in New York City. In recent years, one historic Pony Express envelope that was carried to Abraham Lincoln brought in $330,000, according to the auction house.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10, 2023,...

Eric Bradner

Trump bemoans ‘political hit job’ in first public remarks since federal indictment

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday cast his federal indictment as “election interference,” telling Georgia Republicans it represented an abuse of power by the Biden administration.

18 hours ago

Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe are seen here in "Gladiator" (2000). (Moviestore/Shutterstock)...

Dan Heching

‘Gladiator’ sequel on-set accident injures ‘several crew members’

An accident on the set of the next “Gladiator” film – the sequel to the best picture Oscar winner from 2000 – injured multiple people involved in the production.

18 hours ago

Police secure and investigate the scene of a shooting in San Francisco on Friday, June 9, 2023. Mul...

Associated Press

9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say

Police in San Francisco say nine people are expected to survive after being wounded in a mass shooting.

18 hours ago

FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at the f...

Michael Balsamo and Lindsay Whitehurst

Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison

Kaczynski was found dead around 8 a.m. at a federal prison in North Carolina. A cause of death was not immediately known.

18 hours ago

People attend a church service in Nuremberg, Germany, Friday, June 9, 2023. Hundreds of German Prot...

Associated Press

Can a chatbot preach a good sermon? Hundreds attend experimental Lutheran church service to find out

The ChatGPT chatbot, personified by an avatar of a bearded Black man on a huge screen above the altar, then began preaching to the more than 300 people who had shown up on Friday morning for an experimental Lutheran church service almost entirely generated by AI.

18 hours ago

Officials with Boulder County Parks & Open Space are sending out a warning after two different jogg...

CBSColorado.com Staff

Cows attack joggers in 2 separate incidents in Colorado

Two different joggers had frightening run-ins with cows in the past week while out on the trails.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Rare pony express envelope bound for Vermont to be auctioned in New York City