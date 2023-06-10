KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say

Jun 10, 2023, 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm

Police secure and investigate the scene of a shooting in San Francisco on Friday, June 9, 2023. Mul...

Police secure and investigate the scene of a shooting in San Francisco on Friday, June 9, 2023. Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in the Mission District Friday night, but authorities said there were no fatalities. (Santiago Mejia /San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Santiago Mejia /San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District on Friday night, but police said all were expected to survive.

The shooting “appears to be targeted and isolated,” the San Francisco Police Department tweeted. No suspects or arrests were announced, but police said there was “no known threat to the public.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. during a party hosted by a clothing store near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Dying Breed, a clothing store located near the intersection where the shooting happened, was scheduled to celebrate its sixth anniversary Friday night with a block party, according to a post on the store’s Instagram account.

A person who answered the phone at the store declined to comment.

“This kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable. People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence,” Police Chief William Scott said. “Our investigators are working diligently on this case, and we will have a visible police presence moving forward in the community where this occurred.”

The Mission District is one of San Francisco’s oldest neighborhoods, named after the Mission Dolores — a Spanish mission that dates back to 1776. Historically Latino and increasingly gentrifying in recent years, the vibrant area is home to numerous restaurants and shops.

Mayor London Breed said first responders were quick to react to the shooting and noted that “no lives were lost.”

“I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers,” Breed said. “We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

gun on a desk, magazine out, with bullets...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Gun deaths hit record high in the US; most in Utah are suicides  

Gun deaths in the United States hit a record high in the first year of the pandemic. Now a new report shows they climbed even higher in 2021.  

2 days ago

Witnesses of the fatal officer-involved shooting say police were in their backyard when gunfire eru...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Police identify Ogden man shot and killed after allegedly firing at officers

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers in Ogden.

2 days ago

One of the bullets that entered Ogden resident, Maria Reece, apartment when gunfire erupted. (KSL T...

Dan Rascon

‘Not an experience I want to be in again;’ Police shootout sends bullets into Ogden apartments

Many Ogden residents feared for their safety as gunfire erupted in an apartment complex, hitting their homes on Tuesday afternoon.

4 days ago

Witnesses of the fatal officer-involved shooting say police were in their backyard when gunfire eru...

Debbie Worthen

Bystanders recall tense moments of fatal Ogden officer-involved shooting

Witnesses of the fatal officer-involved shooting recall police in their backyard when gunfire erupted on Tuesday afternoon. 

5 days ago

Ogden police blocking off the street on Washington Boulevard and 2nd Street. (KSL TV/Jack Grim)...

Larry D. Curtis and Michael Houck

Ogden police officer shot and hospitalized, suspect shot and killed

In an exchange of gunfire, a man was shot and killed Tuesday while a police officer was shot and hospitalized in stable condition.

5 days ago

The truck that crashed into the oncoming car, killing two people on June 4, 2023. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Professor: Road rage often reflects what is happening in a driver’s life

Investigators are working on leads to find the driver of a motorcycle who fired a gun on Interstate 15 and shot another driver Monday afternoon in Davis County, near the Layton Hills mall area.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say