Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Wants To Do ‘More’ Next Year

Jun 10, 2023, 3:30 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz over achieved despite only winning 37 games and the team should not be satisfied in any way with that record.

Well…maybe a little bit.

The preseason projections were for the Jazz to win about 25 games and be in the sweepstakes for Victor Wembanyama. Instead, they are moving forward with a better than expected start under Will Hardy and a plan to rebuild at a quick pace.

Collin Sexton told Unrivaled that he knows what he and this Jazz team want to do have a successful season in 2023-24.

“I would say more. More wins, extra passes and doing it all together,” Sexton said. “We want more, we want to get further in the playoffs. It is just one of things that we just want more for ourselves and our team. The future is very, very bright for us.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KSLUnrivaled (@kslunrivaled)

The future has the potential to be very bright for Sexton and the Jazz next year. Last season the Jazz were basically a brand new group after the trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and a new head coach on the sideline.

Give this Jazz team an offseason to gel even more. They have three first-round picks to work with, including the ninth overall pick. Those additions should help the Jazz get to the playoffs next year.

While last season was an unexpected surprise, it mostly ended in an expected fashion. This next year has fans and the team excited to take the next step and do more.

Tune into Unrivaled every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast. Also, download the all-new KSL Sports app on iOS or Android.

