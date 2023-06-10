KSL Flood Watch
‘Gladiator’ sequel on-set accident injures ‘several crew members’

Jun 10, 2023, 3:38 PM

Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe are seen here in "Gladiator" (2000). (Moviestore/Shutterstock)...

Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe are seen here in "Gladiator" (2000). (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

(Moviestore/Shutterstock)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —An accident on the set of the next “Gladiator” film – the sequel to the best picture Oscar winner from 2000 – injured multiple people involved in the production.

“While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries,” a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures shared in a statement to CNN on Saturday.

“The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment,” the statement continued.

Variety, which was first to report the news, detailed that six people in total received treatment for burn injuries after the accident, which took place on the film’s set in Morocco.

“The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production,” the Paramount spokesperson’s statement added.

The “Gladiator” sequel is being directed by Ridley Scott, who helmed the first film. That movie starred Russell Crowe, who netted a best actor Academy Award for the role.

The new film will welcome back returning “Gladiator” cast members Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, and will feature franchise newcomers Paul MescalPedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and “Stranger Things 4” breakout star Joseph Quinn.

The film is slated for a November 2024 release.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

‘Gladiator’ sequel on-set accident injures ‘several crew members’