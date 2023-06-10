KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah QB Leads Pittsburgh Maulers To Win In USFL’s Week 9

Jun 10, 2023, 4:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams threw a touchdown pass to help the Pittsburgh Maulers beat the Michigan Panthers in Week 9 of the 2023 USFL season.

The Maulers hosted the Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, June 10.

With 13:53 remaining in the first quarter, Williams connected with Josh Simmons for 17 yards and six points. The touchdown pass gave Pittsburgh and early 7-0 lead.

The Maulers went on to defeat the Panthers, 19-7.

Williams finished the contest 14/24 passing for 166 yards and one touchdown. He had a completion rate of 58.3 percent and a QBR of 93.4.

With the win, the Maulers improved to a record of 3-6 this season.

Pittsburgh’s next game is against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on USA.

About Troy Williams

Prior to his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

RELATED: Troy Williams Throws TD Pass, Leads Maulers To Win Over Stars

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

RELATED STORIES

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Wants To Do ‘More’ Next Year

Collin Sexton told Unrivaled that he is making it clear what he and this Jazz team want to do have a successful season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks For Home Redemption Against New York City FC

Real Salt Lake will face off with New York City FC for the first and only time this season on Saturday at America First Field.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Hardy: Jazz ‘Not Trying To Drag This Out Into’ Long Rebuild

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy said the organization isn't planning to undergo an extended process to rebuild the team.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Places 12 On Phil Steele’s All-Pac-12 Teams

Phil Steele views Utah football favorably heading into the 2023 football season placing 12 Utes in his All-Pac-12 Teams.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosting Hill Air Force Base, Others For Commanders’ Cup Tourney

Real Salt Lake announced that it will host Hill Air Force Base and nine other military bases for the second annual Commanders' Cup tournament.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Can The Utah Jazz Trade Up In The Draft?

With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, could the Utah Jazz realistically trade up in the first round?

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Former Utah QB Leads Pittsburgh Maulers To Win In USFL’s Week 9