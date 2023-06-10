Former Utah QB Leads Pittsburgh Maulers To Win In USFL’s Week 9

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams threw a touchdown pass to help the Pittsburgh Maulers beat the Michigan Panthers in Week 9 of the 2023 USFL season.

The Maulers hosted the Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, June 10.

With 13:53 remaining in the first quarter, Williams connected with Josh Simmons for 17 yards and six points. The touchdown pass gave Pittsburgh and early 7-0 lead.

The Maulers went on to defeat the Panthers, 19-7.

Williams finished the contest 14/24 passing for 166 yards and one touchdown. He had a completion rate of 58.3 percent and a QBR of 93.4.

With the win, the Maulers improved to a record of 3-6 this season.

Pittsburgh’s next game is against the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on USA.

About Troy Williams

Prior to his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

Former Utah QB Troy Williams is throwing at Pro Day. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/mYMvOlF8sz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 24, 2022

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

