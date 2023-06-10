KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Plays New York City FC To Scoreless Draw

Jun 10, 2023, 9:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SANDY – Real Salt Lake played New York City FC to a 0-0 scoreless draw in a Saturday evening contest at home.

RSL hosted NYCFC at America First Field on Saturday, June 10.

Real Salt Lake and New York City FC played to a 0-0 result.

The match opened with Real Salt Lake on the attack. During the initial minutes of the contest, the home side pressed New York’s defense and had multiple chances near the goal.

Later in the half, New York City settled in and maintained control of the ball but failed to take many shots.

Real Salt Lake had four corner kicks in the first half and NYCFC had two. Despite the opportunities, neither club was able to find the back of the net.

During the first 45 minutes of action, Real Salt Lake controlled possession for 42 percent of the opening half. However, RSL also outshot New York City, 10-3. Real Salt Lake recorded two shots on frame while New York City FC had only one shot on goal. Both teams earned one yellow cards during the first half.

In the second half, the storied continued in a similar fashion. Real Salt Lake had multiple chances but couldn’t put a shot past NYCFC’s goalkeeper. RSL outshot New York over the final 45 minutes despite controlling possession for less time.

Real Salt Lake had golden opportunities on shots by Jefferson Savarino, Anderson Julio, and others but wasn’t able to put one on the scoreboard.

RSL and and NYCFC played 95-plus minutes of scoreless action.

With the draw, Real Salt Lake moved to a record of 5-5-7 this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is on the road against D.C. United on Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

About RSL vs. NYCFC

RELATED STORIES

Real Salt Lake will face off with New York City FC for the first and only time this season on Saturday.

The game will be played at America First Field as RSL attempts to defend home field.

RSL enters off of an impressive 3-2 home victory over the LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Fends Off Late Galaxy Comeback To Advance In U.S. Open Cup

The game set a U.S. Open Cup record for the highest attendance in a quarterfinal game.

New York City FC’s last game was a scoreless draw against New England at home.

The last time that RSL and NYC met was in April 2022.

New York pulled out a dominant 6-0 victory behind a four-goal performance from Valentín Castellanos.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Lays An Egg On Easter Sunday At Yankee Stadium

Real Salt Lake is hoping that the U.S. Open Cup win at home can provide some MLS momentum.

The club’s last MLS regular season home win came on April 22 against the San Jose Earthquakes. Since then, they’ve recorded two draws and two losses in front of the home fans.

New York City sits in the East’s 13-seed with a record of 4-7-5. Real Salt Lake holds the West’s 9-seed as they fight to stay in the playoff picture.

After NYC, Real Salt Lake will take a two-game road trip until returning home for a match with Minnesota at the end of the month.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Panthers Need Another 3-1 Series Comeback, This One In The Cup Final

A loss to Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final put the Panthers down 3-1. They've been down 3-1 before so they know that a comeback is possible.

24 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Knocked Out Of Playoff Contention After Loss To Chicago Hounds

The Utah Warriors fell to the Chicago Hounds by two, 26-24, to drop to 9-6 on the season. The loss erased Utah's chance at a playoff berth.

24 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah QB Leads Pittsburgh Maulers To Win In USFL’s Week 9

Troy Williams threw a touchdown pass to help the Pittsburgh Maulers beat the Michigan Panthers in Week 9 of the 2023 USFL season.

24 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Wants To Do ‘More’ Next Year

Collin Sexton told Unrivaled that he is making it clear what he and this Jazz team want to do have a successful season.

24 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks For Home Redemption Against New York City FC

Real Salt Lake will face off with New York City FC for the first and only time this season on Saturday at America First Field.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Hardy: Jazz ‘Not Trying To Drag This Out Into’ Long Rebuild

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy said the organization isn't planning to undergo an extended process to rebuild the team.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Real Salt Lake Plays New York City FC To Scoreless Draw