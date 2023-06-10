Real Salt Lake Plays New York City FC To Scoreless Draw

SANDY – Real Salt Lake played New York City FC to a 0-0 scoreless draw in a Saturday evening contest at home.

The match opened with Real Salt Lake on the attack. During the initial minutes of the contest, the home side pressed New York’s defense and had multiple chances near the goal.

Later in the half, New York City settled in and maintained control of the ball but failed to take many shots.

Real Salt Lake had four corner kicks in the first half and NYCFC had two. Despite the opportunities, neither club was able to find the back of the net.

During the first 45 minutes of action, Real Salt Lake controlled possession for 42 percent of the opening half. However, RSL also outshot New York City, 10-3. Real Salt Lake recorded two shots on frame while New York City FC had only one shot on goal. Both teams earned one yellow cards during the first half.

In the second half, the storied continued in a similar fashion. Real Salt Lake had multiple chances but couldn’t put a shot past NYCFC’s goalkeeper. RSL outshot New York over the final 45 minutes despite controlling possession for less time.

Real Salt Lake had golden opportunities on shots by Jefferson Savarino, Anderson Julio, and others but wasn’t able to put one on the scoreboard.

RSL and and NYCFC played 95-plus minutes of scoreless action.

With the draw, Real Salt Lake moved to a record of 5-5-7 this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is on the road against D.C. United on Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

About RSL vs. NYCFC

Real Salt Lake will face off with New York City FC for the first and only time this season on Saturday.

The game will be played at America First Field as RSL attempts to defend home field.

RSL enters off of an impressive 3-2 home victory over the LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

The game set a U.S. Open Cup record for the highest attendance in a quarterfinal game.

New York City FC’s last game was a scoreless draw against New England at home.

The last time that RSL and NYC met was in April 2022.

New York pulled out a dominant 6-0 victory behind a four-goal performance from Valentín Castellanos.

Real Salt Lake is hoping that the U.S. Open Cup win at home can provide some MLS momentum.

The club’s last MLS regular season home win came on April 22 against the San Jose Earthquakes. Since then, they’ve recorded two draws and two losses in front of the home fans.

New York City sits in the East’s 13-seed with a record of 4-7-5. Real Salt Lake holds the West’s 9-seed as they fight to stay in the playoff picture.

After NYC, Real Salt Lake will take a two-game road trip until returning home for a match with Minnesota at the end of the month.

