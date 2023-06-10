Utah Warriors Knocked Out Of Playoff Contention After Loss To Chicago Hounds

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors fell to the Chicago Hounds at home by two, 26-24, to drop to 9-6 on the season.

Utah needed a win in order to stay in contention for a playoff berth. The loss means that the Houston SaberCats secured the spot that Utah was hoping to slide into.

Utah Warriors, Chicago Hounds Recap

First Half

Chicago got on the board first with a try in the 3rd minute.

The Hounds made the conversion kick to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

Utah made it all the way to the goal line on their next two possessions. Chicago’s defense held strong to force two straight turnovers.

Utah has excelled in the scrum all season. Against Chicago, they lost three of the first four.

The Warriors tied the game with a try and conversion kick in the 22nd minute.

Thomas Tu’avao was the try-scorer for Utah.

The Warriors got a goal line stop of their own to regain possession.

The Hounds continued to find success moving down the field.

Julian Dominguez pushed through the Warrior’s defense for his second try of the match.

Just before the half, Joel Hodgson ran the length of the field nearly untouched to tie the game at 14.

Neither team could get much going before the conclusion of the first half.

Second Half

The Warriors opened up the second half with a penalty kick to take their first lead of the game, 17-14.

Just minutes after the kick, Chicago answered with a try to take the lead right back.

Utah came out much more aggressive in the second half. They gave Chicago a tougher time on defense and was able to make more progress with the ball in hand.

In the 64th minute, Lance Williams crossed the plane to give the Warriors a 24-19 lead.

With playoff hopes on the line, Utah held strong with their backs against the wall to force a stop in the 71st minute.

With the ball and an expiring clock, Chicago had one chance to win or tie the game.

Dominguez got across the goal line to secure a hat trick and a win for Chicago in the 82nd minute.

Chicago stuns Utah in Zions Bank Stadium, 26-24.

