KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jets’ Zach Wilson Putting Struggles Behind, Embracing Chance To Learn From Aaron Rodgers

Jun 11, 2023, 10:08 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson never expected to be here at this point in his NFL career.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft is the New York Jets’ backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. It has been a two-year stretch that has seen Wilson go from the future of the franchise to a reclamation project.

And learning from the player he has always wanted to be like.

Jets QBs Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers

“It’s interesting, right?” Wilson said Friday, the first time he spoke with reporters since the end of last season. “Of course I wish things had gone differently the past two years and I would’ve played amazing. But I truly believe things happen for a reason.”

Trying to discern what that reason is has been part of what has been a tumultuous journey for Wilson, who has shown brief flashes of why he was so highly coveted. But overwhelming struggles have marked his short time in the NFL.

In 22 starts, Wilson has 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions with a lowly 55.2 completion percentage and an unsightly 70.9 quarterback rating. As his production dipped, so did his confidence — to the point he was benched twice last season and coach Robert Saleh insisted Wilson needed a mental reset.

Meanwhile, the Jets knew they needed to address the quarterback position in the offseason. They were open with Wilson, telling him they’d bring in a veteran who presumably would take over as the starter.

“I can’t be bitter at the situation,” Wilson acknowledged. “I didn’t perform well.”

General manager Joe Douglas pulled off the trade that shook up the NFL in April, when he acquired Rodgers from Green Bay after months of speculation.

Wilson, who in January declared he would make an incoming veteran’s life “hell” at practice, was suddenly going to be teammates with his idol.

“How old is he 40?” a smiling Wilson said. “He’s double my age. I’m like, ‘You’re like my big brother I never had.’ Sometimes your little brother has to make your life hell.”

The 39-year-old Rodgers, however, said the 23-year-old Wilson has “been incredible” this offseason.

“He hasn’t made my life hell every day,” he said with a grin. “He’s been a joy to work with and I give him so much credit because it’s a tough situation what he went through.”

Rodgers attended every voluntary practice this offseason while getting to know his new teammates and helping offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett install his system. And that’s after the four-time NFL MVP hadn’t attended voluntary sessions his last few seasons with the Packers.

“The last six weeks have been about the most fun I’ve had in a while,” Rodgers said. “It’s fun to come to work and be excited about what we’re doing.”

Rodgers’ presence has raised expectations for a franchise that has failed to make the playoffs the last 12 seasons, the longest active drought in the NFL.

He has insisted he is no savior. But he might be exactly that for Wilson.

“They have a really nice relationship and because of it, guards are down and there’s really good communication back and forth,” Saleh said of Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. “I think there’s a level of trust in the quarterback room right now between the coaches and the players amongst one another where communication isn’t met with cynicism.

“It’s met with acceptance and because of it, I think it’s going to help him get better.”

Wilson was thrust into the starting job as a rookie, learning life in the NFL on the fly — and taking plenty of criticism along the way. Now, the pressure is off. Wilson can watch Rodgers and get a mental blueprint of what success at this level looks like.

“The QB room being with Aaron, I think it’s feeling like every single day there’s so much to learn,” Wilson said. “You know, it’s like every day I’m just like, ‘Wow, like I just learned 10 different things about playing the quarterback position.’”

Zach Wilson spent time with Aaron Rodgers in January in California, several weeks before Rodgers decided he wanted to continue playing — and intended to do so for the Jets. The two, who hit it off when the Jets and Packers had joint practices in Green Bay two summers ago, talked a little football.

There’s plenty of that now.

Wilson, who said he was humbled by his struggles, is now hopeful about his future.

“Like I said, I think everything happens for a reason,” Wilson said. “Am I going to have this opportunity to learn from the greatest quarterback of all time and this staff if things didn’t happen the way they did?”

RELATED STORIES

“So, I’m very optimistic about it.”

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Fans Give Warm Welcome To Newly Acquired Chicho Arango

Real Salt Lake recently acquired Chicho Arango by transfer from C.F. Pachuca. Arango was given a warm welcome during the MLS match with NYC.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Panthers Need Another 3-1 Series Comeback, This One In The Cup Final

A loss to Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final put the Panthers down 3-1. They've been down 3-1 before so they know that a comeback is possible.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Knocked Out Of Playoff Contention After Loss To Chicago Hounds

The Utah Warriors fell to the Chicago Hounds by two, 26-24, to drop to 9-6 on the season. The loss erased Utah's chance at a playoff berth.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Plays New York City FC To Scoreless Draw

Real Salt Lake played New York City FC to a 0-0 scoreless draw in a Saturday evening contest at home.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah QB Leads Pittsburgh Maulers To Win In USFL’s Week 9

Troy Williams threw a touchdown pass to help the Pittsburgh Maulers beat the Michigan Panthers in Week 9 of the 2023 USFL season.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Wants To Do ‘More’ Next Year

Collin Sexton told Unrivaled that he is making it clear what he and this Jazz team want to do have a successful season.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Jets’ Zach Wilson Putting Struggles Behind, Embracing Chance To Learn From Aaron Rodgers