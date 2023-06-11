KSL Flood Watch
Body found in canal in industrial portion of Salt Lake City

Jun 11, 2023, 12:17 PM

Canal...

A body was found in the canal in the area of 2535 W., 500 South, Salt Lake City. (Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A body was found in a canal last night in an industrial part of Salt Lake City, in the area of the airport.

Police said a call reporting a body in a surplus canal was made by a community member at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday.

Salt Lake City fire and police responded to 2535 W., 500 South in Salt Lake City where a fire crew retrieved the body and turned it over to the medical examiner’s office that also responded to the call.

“There are no signs of suspicious trauma,” a Salt Lake City Police Department spokesman said. “The medical examiner will work to confirm the cause of death, manner and to confirm the person’s identity.”

Police did not provide any information about the person’s age, sex, clothing, race or condition of the body.

The body was located in a portion of the canal that is west of Interstate 215 and south of where it intersects with Interstate 80 that runs east and west to give access to the Salt Lake City International Airport.

