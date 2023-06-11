Real Salt Lake Fans Give Warm Welcome To Newly Acquired Chicho Arango

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake recently acquired Colombian forward Chicho Arango by permanent transfer from Liga MX club C.F. Pachuca.

Arango was given a warm welcome from the club and fans during the MLS match with New York City on Saturday.

Amazing to see the fans give Chicho Arango such a great welcome Chicho has arrived #RSL @kslsports pic.twitter.com/Gw7WfmxitT — RSL Show on KSL (@rslshow) June 11, 2023

While playing in Liga MX, Arango had five goals and two assists.

During his time in the MLS with LAFC, Arango posted 35 goals and six assists.

Real Salt Lake is hoping that Arango can remedy a goal-scoring problem that has plagued the club all season.

Arango could be ready to debut as soon as July 8. Real Salt Lake plays Orlando City at America First Field that day.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The U.S. Open Cup Games broadcast on B/R Football YouTube and the B/R App.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

