Real Salt Lake Fans Give Warm Welcome To Newly Acquired Chicho Arango

Jun 11, 2023, 11:55 AM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake recently acquired Colombian forward Chicho Arango by permanent transfer from Liga MX club C.F. Pachuca.

Arango was given a warm welcome from the club and fans during the MLS match with New York City on Saturday.

While playing in Liga MX, Arango had five goals and two assists.

During his time in the MLS with LAFC, Arango posted 35 goals and six assists.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Plays New York City FC To Scoreless Draw

Real Salt Lake is hoping that Arango can remedy a goal-scoring problem that has plagued the club all season.

Arango could be ready to debut as soon as July 8. Real Salt Lake plays Orlando City at America First Field that day.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The U.S. Open Cup Games broadcast on B/R Football YouTube and the B/R App.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

