Motorcyclist killed after losing control on SR-191, police say

Jun 11, 2023, 2:32 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

The crashed motorcycle (Utah Highway Patrol)

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on State route 191 Sunday.

UHP Trooper Bishop told KSL TV the accident happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. on SR 191 near milepost 25 in Indian Canyon

Bishop said that the accident involved a group of motorcyclists when one motorist lost control.

“The rider of a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle lost control and crashed into the embankment. The 40-year-old male rider received fatal injuries from the crash.” stated a UHP press release.

Police believe that the motorcyclists’ speed played a factor in the crash.

UHP did not have details about other motorcyclists or how long the roadway is closed.

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area as they are investigating.

