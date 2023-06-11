Collin Sexton Is Doing Yoga To Help Recover From Hamstring Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton only played in 48 games this past year due to a hamstring injury that plagued him for over half the season.

Hamstring injuries can be difficult to come back from mid-season, so Sexton dedicated himself to some changes to make sure his hamstring is ready for next year.

Sexton joined Unrivaled on the KSL Sports Zone to explain that one of the things he is doing to help his hamstring is = yoga. He has been doing yoga with Kelly Olynyk.

“I have changed a lot of things, like my diet,” Sexton said. “I am doing my fair share to be 100% and I feel 100% right now and feel great and ready for next season. I’m excited to come in and make an impact right away.

Collin Sexton Doing Yoga To Help Recovery

“I have been doing yoga, a lot. It was really good and being consistent in doing it. I’ve been consistent in eating right and eating more of the better foods for you. I am doing a great job and on a great pace for next season.”

That is exactly what Jazz fans want to hear when it comes to Sexton being ready for next season. Many believe that the team has a lot of potential with how they played last year.

Sexton staying healthy all year would help push the Jazz to take the next step in the playoffs.

Walker Kessler, who seems to just be scratching the surface entering his second year in the league, and Lauri Markkanen, who is coming off his best season as a pro and is entering the prime of his career at age 26, are seen as the brightest spots for the young Jazz team.

Along with head coach Will Hardy, who will take a lot from what he learned this last season and just get better as a head coach. He has goals for this Jazz team and doesn’t want to take years to become a contender.

He made an appearance on ESPN’s Hoop Collective Podcast and Hardy explained the Jazz rebuild process.

“Our mindset going into the summer is how do we get better?” Hardy said. “We’re not trying to drag this out into a super long thing.”

That is music to Jazz fans ears who want to see this team get back to the playoffs — as early as next year — and make an eventual run at a championship.

