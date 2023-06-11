Former BYU DB Dayan Lake Picks Off Birmingham In USFL Week Nine

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU defensive back Dayan Lake mossed Birmingham’s receiver and came up with the interception in week nine of the USFL season.

The pick was Lake’s first of the season.

Lake intercepted Birmingham QB Alex McGough about halfway through the third quarter.

Houston trailed by five, 17-12, when Lake regained possession for the Houston offense. The Gamblers didn’t let the opportunity go to waste by making a field goal to drop the Stallion lead to two.

The interception must have motivated Birmingham. They put up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and didn’t allow another Houston point as they cruised to a 38-15 victory.

The Gamblers defense has been subpar through the first nine weeks of the season.

They allow the most points in the league and the most yards through the air.

Lake’s interception moved them from last in the league in total picks to tied with both Birmingham and New Jersey.

Dayan Lake at BYU

Lake, who also went by “Dayan Ghanwoloku” during his time at BYU, played for the Cougars from 2015-19.

While playing for BYU, the defensive back played cornerback, nickel, and safety.