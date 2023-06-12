One injured, one in custody after shooting in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was injured, and another is in police custody after a Sunday shooting near downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police Detective Michael Ruff told KSL TV the shooting happened in the area of 100 S. 300 East at approximately 6 p.m.

Ruff said that the 23-year-old male victim was shot but had non-life-threatening injuries and got himself to the hospital.

“The suspect then continued south on 300 East, and about 250 South 300 East, more rounds were fired,” Ruff said. “No one was struck by (the rounds), no property damages or injuries.”

Police said the 30-year-old male suspect was found near the Salt Lake City Public Library and was taken into custody without incident. Police also found the gun used in this shooting.

Police believe the suspect and the victim know each other and were in a fight before the shooting.

The 23-year-old victim is expected to survive. The suspect is 30-years-old. For more details, click the link: https://t.co/jRHwqJ39vl pic.twitter.com/VY9bNBl7yD — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) June 12, 2023