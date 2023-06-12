KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Report: George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son

Jun 11, 2023, 7:06 PM

FILE - George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the Joseph A. Sc...

FILE - George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the Joseph A. Schumpeter Award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, June 21, 2019. The billionaire investor turned philanthropist is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal published online Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal published online Sunday.

Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations, which is active in more than 120 countries around the world and funnels about $1.5 billion annually to groups such as those that back human rights and promote the growth of democracies around the world, according to its website.

The 37-year-old, who goes by Alex, told the Wall Street Journal that he is “more political” than his 92-year-old father, who has been a right-wing target for his backing of liberal causes such as reducing racial bias in the justice system. But he noted that the two “think alike.”

Alex said he was broadening his father’s “liberal aims” and embracing different causes including voting and abortion rights, as well as gender equity. He said he aims to keep using the family’s wealth to back left-leaning U.S. politicians.

Alex told the Wall Street Journal that he recently met with Biden administration officials, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and heads of state, including Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to push for issues related to the family foundation.

In December, the board of Open Society Foundations, known as OSF, elected Alex as its chairman, succeeding his father. The newspaper also reported that Alex now directs political activity as president of Soros’ super PAC.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the younger Soros is the only family member on the investment committee overseeing Soros Fund Management, which manages money for the foundation and the family.

During the interview with the newspaper, Alex expressed concern that former President Donald Trump would return to the White House and hinted that the Soros organization would play a key financial role in the 2024 presidential race.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he said in the interview that took place at the fund manager’s New York offices.

Alex is the oldest of two sons from George Soros’ marriage with his second wife, Susan Weber, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The appointment passes over George Soros’ elder son Jonathan Soros, 52, a lawyer with a background in finance. He had been believed to be the clear successor until “a falling out and a change of heart,” according to the paper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Anthony Ramos in a scene from "Transformers: Rise o...

Lindsey Bahr

‘Transformers’ edge out ‘Spider-Verse’ to claim first place at box office

It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the “Transformers” at the box office this weekend and the bots came out on top.

19 hours ago

Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe are seen here in "Gladiator" (2000). (Moviestore/Shutterstock)...

Dan Heching

‘Gladiator’ sequel on-set accident injures ‘several crew members’

An accident on the set of the next “Gladiator” film – the sequel to the best picture Oscar winner from 2000 – injured multiple people involved in the production.

2 days ago

FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards, May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. Drake could make an im...

Associated Press

Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo, 21 Savage enter BET Awards as top nominees

Drake could make an impactful mark at the BET Awards later this month.

4 days ago

Tom Holland attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatr...

Alli Rosenbloom

Tom Holland says he’s on a break from acting, prioritizing his mental health

Tom Holland learned about the value of prioritizing his mental health after producing and starring in his upcoming AppleTV+ miniseries “The Crowded Room.”

5 days ago

Majority of events canceled at Farmington park due to flooding...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Majority of events canceled at Farmington park due to flooding

A popular Farmington park has had to ask events booked at the park to cancel or reschedule because of flooding.

5 days ago

FILE - Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11, 2022, in New Yor...

David Bauder

CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure

Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Report: George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son