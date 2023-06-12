KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Bail hearing set for Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids

Jun 12, 2023, 8:11 AM | Updated: 8:58 am

This photo provided by KPCW.org shows Kouri Richins at the KPCW studio in Park City, Utah, April 12...

This photo provided by KPCW.org shows Kouri Richins at the KPCW studio in Park City, Utah, April 12, 2023. Richins was arrested on Monday, May 8, in Utah and is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas, a small mountain town near Park City. (KPCW.org via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(KPCW.org via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death, and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, is scheduled to appear in court Monday to determine whether she should remain detained or have an opportunity to post bail.

Kouri Richins, 33, is charged with murder and drug possession.

Prosecutors say in court documents that she slipped five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a Moscow mule cocktail she made for her husband, Eric Richins, amid marital disputes and fights over a multimillion-dollar mansion she ultimately purchased as an investment.

The mother of three self-published an illustrated book about an angelic father watching over his sons.

The case became a true-crime fixation when charges were filed last month, prompting people to pore over the children’s book and scrutinize remarks she made while promoting it as a tool to help children grieve the loss of a loved one.

Prosecutors have painted a picture of a conniving woman who tried to kill her husband weeks earlier by lacing a Valentine’s Day sandwich with hydrocodone and repeatedly denied her involvement on the day of his death in March 2022, even telling police, “My husband is active. He doesn’t just die in his sleep. This is insane.”

In a motion calling for her release filed on Friday, Kouri Richins’ attorneys argued the evidence against her is circumstantial because police never seized fentanyl from the family home. They also called into question the credibility of the key witnesses expected to support the prosecutors’ request to keep her in custody.

The attorneys said prosecutors “simply accepted” the narrative from Eric Richins’ family that his wife had poisoned him “and worked backward in an effort to support it” by spending about 14 months investigating and finding no evidence to support their theory.

The case also has shined a spotlight on Kamas, Utah, an agricultural town on the backside of Utah’s Wasatch Mountains near Park City, one of the American West’s preeminent destinations for skiing, hiking and outdoor recreation. The couple and their three sons lived in a new development in the town of Francis, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Salt Lake City.

If the case goes to trial, it could hinge largely on an unidentified informant who prosecutors say sold Richins the drugs that medical examiners later found in her husband’s system.

Charging documents and warrants detail interviews in which the informant said she sold Richins hydrocodone and fentanyl in the weeks and months before her husband’s death. Prosecutors say the drug purchase timeline corresponds with Eric Richins’ death and their allegation that his wife laced the sandwich weeks prior.

After her husband survived the first alleged poisoning, Kouri Richins asked for stronger drugs, “some of the Michael Jackson stuff,” the dealer told investigators, according to prosecutors. When the pop star died of cardiac arrest in 2009, medical examiners found prescription drugs and powerful anesthetics in his system, not fentanyl.

Charging documents suggest the case likely will revolve around financial and marital disputes as possible motives. The couple had argued over whether to purchase an unfinished, 20,000-square-foot (1,860-square-meter) mansion nearby and discussed divorce prior to his death, court filings allege.

Prosecutors also say Kouri Richins made major changes to the family’s estate plans before her husband’s death, taking out life insurance policies on him with benefits totaling nearly $2 million.

They also allege Richins took out and spent a $250,000 home equity line of credit, withdrew $100,000 from her husband’s bank accounts, spent more than $30,000 on his credit cards and stole about $134,000 meant for taxes for his businesses.

Some of the allegations correspond to civil court filings submitted in different cases after Eric Richins’ death in which his blood relatives and widowed wife filed competing claims over how to split a masonry business with his former partner and whether Kouri Richins can benefit from a trust set aside for his next of kin.

Greg Skordas, an attorney and victims’ advocate working with Eric Richins’ relatives, said Richins’ three children are staying with a relative while their mother awaits trial. Katie Richins-Benson, who is Eric Richins’ sister and the trustee to his estate, has filed for guardianship.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Saratoga Springs family is sharing their story and thankfulness for the community after a house f...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Saratoga Springs family shares update after house fire left father in burn unit

A Saratoga Springs family is sharing their story and thankfulness for the community after a house fire left the father in the burn unit.

1 day ago

Salt Lake City police on the scene of a shooting at 100 S 300 E. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

One injured, one in custody after shooting in Salt Lake City, police say

One person was injured, and another is in police custody after a Sunday shooting near downtown Salt Lake City. 

1 day ago

Ring doorbell camera capturing several cars driving away from the house party has gunfire was heard...

Shelby Lofton

Police: Several shots fired near large Farmington house party

The sound of more than a dozen gunshots woke up some people living in Farmington early Saturday morning.

1 day ago

The Great Salt Lake on Wednesday. Utah researchers say the lake may end up gaining 6 feet between N...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Great Salt Lake brine shrimp population increases as lake reaches healthy levels

The brine shrimp industry is breathing a sigh of relief thanks to the rising water level of the Great Salt Lake.

1 day ago

The crashed motorcycle (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist killed after losing control on SR-191, police say

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on State route 191 Sunday. UHP Trooper Bishop told KSL TV the accident happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. on SR 191 near milepost 25 in Indian Canyon Bishop said that the accident involved a group of motorcyclists when one motorist lost […]

1 day ago

Canal...

Larry D. Curtis

Body found in canal in industrial portion of Salt Lake City

A body was found in a canal last night in an industrial part of Salt Lake City, in the area of the airport.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Bail hearing set for Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids