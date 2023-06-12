Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Nine Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the ninth week of the 2023 USFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (7-2)

The former Utah defensive back posted 3 solo tackles and a tackle for loss in a 38-15 win over the Houston Gamblers.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (5-4)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers fell to Birmingham by 23 to fall to 5-4 on the season.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (5-4)

The former Utah running back did not suit up in Houston’s loss to Birmingham.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-6)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and two solo tackles in Michigan’s 19-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 10.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (6-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers walked out of Memphis with a blowout win, 31-3.

Next Game: @ Houston Gamblers on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (3-6)

The former Utah quarterback was 14/24 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown in Pittburgh’s 19-7 win over the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, June 10. Williams also ran the ball five times for seven yards.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former BYU Cougars

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (3-6)

The former BYU defensive back had six total tackles, three solo tackles, one sack, and three tackles for loss in Michigan’s 19-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 10.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (5-4)

The former BYU defensive back recorded three tackles (2 solo tackles), one tackle for loss, two passes defended, and an interception against the Stallions.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (5-4)

The former BYU defensive back recorded 9 tackles (5 solo tackles) and one pass defended in a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Breakers.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (5-4)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats got blown out at home, 31-3, to fall to 5-4 on the season.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (3-6)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers beat the Michigan Panthers, 19-7, on Saturday, June 10.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (4-5)

The former Weber State defensive end had three tackles (1 solo tackle), one tackle for loss, and one sack in a loss to New Jersey.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – New Jersey Generals* (3-6)

The former Southern Utah punter kicked twice for an average of 50 yards in New Jersey’s four-point win over the Stars.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (4-5)

The former Desert Hills standout posted 7 tackles (4 solo tackles) in a 37-33 loss to the New Jersey Generals.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

