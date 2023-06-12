KSL Flood Watch
Delta aircraft slide accidentally deploys after plane diverted to Salt Lake City

Jun 12, 2023, 10:00 AM

A slide inside of a Delta Airlines plane accidentally deployed while on the ground at Salt Lake Cit...

A slide inside of a Delta Airlines plane accidentally deployed while on the ground at Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday. (Dan Moreno)

BY


CNN

SALT LAKE CITY — An inflatable emergency slide accidentally deployed inside a Delta Air Lines plane while on the ground at Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday.

“Delta flight 520, operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles-LAX, diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue,” said an airline spokesperson in a statement issued to CNN on Sunday.

“While on the ground, the same aircraft’s slide was deployed by accident.”

No emergency landing was declared, nor did the plane divert due to the slide, according to the statement.

Out of an abundance of caution, one crew member was taken to the hospital for evaluation but has since been discharged, the airline stated.

The spokesperson said there were 168 passengers on board the B767-300 plane at the time of the incident.

All customers were re-accommodated on a secondary aircraft. It landed at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday evening without further incident.

“We apologize for the delay to their travel plans. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” the spokesperson said.

