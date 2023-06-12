Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 6/12/23)

SALT LAKE CITY – We have officially reached the summer “break” for Utah Athletics, but the Utes Bulletin will continue on with reviews of what happened the week before and points of interest in the weeks ahead.

This week’s Utes Bulletin features some fun looks ahead at Utah football, a look back at a key moment for the women’s basketball team, NIL news and some thoughts on where things stand with the Pac-12 media negotiations on Crimson Corner. If you missed anything from the previous week, you can check that out here.

Without further ado, here is this week’s Utes Bulletin that includes stories from the week before and what is on the radar for the coming week of 6/12/23.

Utah Athletics

Utah Athletics announced their 2023 Crimson Club Hall of Fame inductees last week and it includes an impressive list of teams and personalities that have been key in the Utes’ growth.

Introducing your University of Utah Athletics 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬!! 🙌 We will honor two of our all-time best teams and six outstanding individuals on Sept. 22 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. More: https://t.co/LBCNGiOxfu#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/HKKf1bMZnc — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) June 8, 2023

The Utes also announced in an effort to continue pushing forward their NIL efforts, a partnership with Accelerate Sports Ventures. Accelerate is a consulting firm that deals directly with name, image, and likeness and will be on hand to help student-athletes, coaches, and staff navigate this rapidly changing field in college athletics.

Utah Football

Last week we dug into what some early previews had to say about the 2023 Utes. Things are looking good for Utah football so far with most outlets believing Kyle Whittingham and crew will be right in the thick of things again in the Pac-12 provided starting quarterback Cam Rising is good to go.

Phil Steele also had great things to say about the 2023 Utah football team, naming 12 Utes to his preseason All-Pac-12 Teams.

Wrapping up some of the early looks for last week, we dug into Utah’s week seven opponent in the Cal Golden Bears. The Utes will host California after their BYE week in week six.

Pro Utes

Troy Williams continues to be impressive for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, leading the charge on week nine win.

Some Important Dates To Watch

Did you know we are now 80 days from the Utes’ home opener against Florida?

Aside from obsessively counting down till the 2023 football season gets going, there is one other date of note for football this week that we’ll be paying attention to and reporting on as any news of interest comes out.

The Elite 11 Finals will be taking place this week on June 14-16 and features 2024 Utah quarterback commit Isaac Wilson.

Utah Women’s Basketball

Last week, Utah women’s basketball star Alissa Pili took a trip down memory lane, walking fans through the final minute of the UCLA game.

👏 INSIDE THE MOMENT 👏 “This one was different though . . . “ @alissa_pili talks about her performance in the final seconds in the 71-69 UCLA win. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Vl1m8jf5eK — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) June 6, 2023

It was fun listening to Pili’s account of what happened and certainly has us counting down the days till the 2023-24 season tips off.

Utah Track & Field

Utah track and field wrapped up their season over weekend. Emily Venters and Simone Plourde had a fantastic outing earning First-Team All-America honors while finishing third and seventh respectively in the 5000m.

The dynamic duo of 𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙙𝙚 and 𝙀𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙑𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 have combined for 6⃣ All-America awards this season between XC, Indoor Track and Outdoor Track‼️😤😤#GoUtes | #UtahTFXC pic.twitter.com/ulusWJDuVO — Utah T&F/XC (@Utah_trackfield) June 11, 2023

Venters and Plourde became just the second Utah duo to earn multiple All-America honors in the same season since Carla Pittelkow and Jill Molen in 1982.

Emily Venters and Simone Plourde become just the second pair of Utes to earn multiple All-America honors in the same #NCAATF Championships since Carla Pittelkow and Jill Molen did it in 1982 – the inaugural year of the championships on the women’s side. #GoUtes | #UtahTFXC pic.twitter.com/KqAYuiVIEG — Utah T&F/XC (@Utah_trackfield) June 11, 2023

Utah Gymnastics

The Red Rocks got a commitment from Temple sophomore transfer Ashley Glynn over the weekend. Glynn has experience competing in all four events but is particularly known for vault which has been one of the weaker events for Utah the past few seasons. Glynn has three years of eligibility left to compete.

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 a Red Rock! 💥 Please help us welcome rising sophomore Ashley Glynn to Salt Lake City! 🔗 | https://t.co/eik7830TNN#RedRocks | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/GbkSLHbNvB — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) June 12, 2023

Utah Women’s Tennis

Utah women’s tennis star Marcela Lopez was named ITA Mountain Region Rookie of the Year last week. Women’s tennis also placed five athletes in the top 20 while ranking No. 1 in the ITA Mountain Region.

🎾ROOKIE OF THE YEAR! 🎾 Marcela Lopez has been named the ITA Mountain Region Rookie of the Year! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/SaGKDBKqWE — Utah Women’s Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) June 6, 2023

Crimson Corner

Things appear to be wrapping up in the Pac-12’s long-drawn out media rights negotiations with some speculation we may finally know where things stand by the end of this month.

Crimson Corner invited Pac-12 writer John Canzano on to help detail some of the conversations happening in the league while breaking down what it means (and doesn’t mean) to agree upon a Grant of Rights, what commissioner George Kliavkoff’s job is in relation to the Pac-12 CEO group, and much more.

