Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 6/12/23)

Jun 12, 2023, 10:54 AM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – We have officially reached the summer “break” for Utah Athletics, but the Utes Bulletin will continue on with reviews of what happened the week before and points of interest in the weeks ahead.

This week’s Utes Bulletin features some fun looks ahead at Utah football, a look back at a key moment for the women’s basketball team, NIL news and some thoughts on where things stand with the Pac-12 media negotiations on Crimson Corner. If you missed anything from the previous week, you can check that out here.

Without further ado, here is this week’s Utes Bulletin that includes stories from the week before and what is on the radar for the coming week of 6/12/23.

Utah Athletics

Utah Athletics announced their 2023 Crimson Club Hall of Fame inductees last week and it includes an impressive list of teams and personalities that have been key in the Utes’ growth.

The Utes also announced in an effort to continue pushing forward their NIL efforts, a partnership with Accelerate Sports Ventures. Accelerate is a consulting firm that deals directly with name, image, and likeness and will be on hand to help student-athletes, coaches, and staff navigate this rapidly changing field in college athletics.

Utah Football

Last week we dug into what some early previews had to say about the 2023 Utes. Things are looking good for Utah football so far with most outlets believing Kyle Whittingham and crew will be right in the thick of things again in the Pac-12 provided starting quarterback Cam Rising is good to go.

Phil Steele also had great things to say about the 2023 Utah football team, naming 12 Utes to his preseason All-Pac-12 Teams.

Wrapping up some of the early looks for last week, we dug into Utah’s week seven opponent in the Cal Golden Bears. The Utes will host California after their BYE week in week six.

Pro Utes

Troy Williams continues to be impressive for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, leading the charge on week nine win.

Some Important Dates To Watch

Did you know we are now 80 days from the Utes’ home opener against Florida?

Aside from obsessively counting down till the 2023 football season gets going, there is one other date of note for football this week that we’ll be paying attention to and reporting on as any news of interest comes out.

The Elite 11 Finals will be taking place this week on June 14-16 and features 2024 Utah quarterback commit Isaac Wilson.

Utah Women’s Basketball

Last week, Utah women’s basketball star Alissa Pili took a trip down memory lane, walking fans through the final minute of the UCLA game.

It was fun listening to Pili’s account of what happened and certainly has us counting down the days till the 2023-24 season tips off.

Utah Track & Field

Utah track and field wrapped up their season over weekend. Emily Venters and Simone Plourde had a fantastic outing earning First-Team All-America honors while finishing third and seventh respectively in the 5000m.

Venters and Plourde became just the second Utah duo to earn multiple All-America honors in the same season since Carla Pittelkow and Jill Molen in 1982.

Utah Gymnastics

The Red Rocks got a commitment from Temple sophomore transfer Ashley Glynn over the weekend. Glynn has experience competing in all four events but is particularly known for vault which has been one of the weaker events for Utah the past few seasons. Glynn has three years of eligibility left to compete.

Utah Women’s Tennis

Utah women’s tennis star Marcela Lopez was named ITA Mountain Region Rookie of the Year last week. Women’s tennis also placed five athletes in the top 20 while ranking No. 1 in the ITA Mountain Region.

Crimson Corner

Things appear to be wrapping up in the Pac-12’s long-drawn out media rights negotiations with some speculation we may finally know where things stand by the end of this month.

Crimson Corner invited Pac-12 writer John Canzano on to help detail some of the conversations happening in the league while breaking down what it means (and doesn’t mean) to agree upon a Grant of Rights, what commissioner George Kliavkoff’s job is in relation to the Pac-12 CEO group, and much more.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

 

