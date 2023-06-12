KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Boat capsizes in cave along the Erie Canal in upstate New York

Jun 12, 2023, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

FILE: Erie Canal...

FILE: Erie Canal

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —A tour boat capsized in an underground cave along the Erie Canal in Lockport, New York, on Monday, police said in a Facebook post.

Multiple agencies are responding, they said. Surrounding streets have been closed to allow rescuers better access, police said.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area. The incident is still ongoing,” police said.

The boat was touring the Lockport cave, police said. Located about 20 miles east of Niagara Falls near the US-Canada border, the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Tour takes people along the Erie Canal through an underground cave.

“Embark on one of America’s longest underground boat rides along the Erie Canal and experience a trip of wonders,” its website states. “Visitors are awestruck as they take a ride that has been described as both ‘peaceful and eerie’ as the boat glides through the lifeless water, illuminated only by small, sporadically placed electric lights.”

The cave maintains a temperature of 55 degrees year-round. The water is about two to four feet deep, according to New York Upstate.

The cave is just one small section of the Erie Canal, the 1825 landmark work of civil engineering creating a waterway connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank, Tues...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein

JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit with victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

12 hours ago

In this handout photo provided by the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, smoke ri...

Ron Todt

Long commutes start after part of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia following tanker truck fire

Drivers have started longer commutes after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire.

12 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the roll-out of the International Religious Freedom ...

Matthew Lee

US aims to rejoin UN scientific and educational organization to push back on China

The Biden administration says the U.S. will rejoin the U.N.'s educational and scientific organization after a five-year absence.

2 days ago

FILE - George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, attends the Joseph A. Sc...

Associated Press

Report: George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son

Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, according to an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal published online Sunday.

2 days ago

Dr. Joseph Dituri points to his watch on June 9, indicating that it is time for him to surface....

Ashley R. Williams

After 100 days, Florida scientist resurfaces after breaking record for living underwater

An associate university professor in Florida has completed his research mission and set a new world record in the process: living 100 days beneath the ocean’s surface.

2 days ago

UFC star Conor McGregor punched Miami heat mascot Burnie twice during a mid-game skit, sending the ...

Jacob Lev and Zoe Sottile

Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals

A punch from UFC star Conor McGregor sent the Miami Heat’s mascot, Burnie, to the emergency room of a local hospital during the NBA Finals on Friday, according to The Athletic.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Boat capsizes in cave along the Erie Canal in upstate New York