BYU Lands Commitment From Arizona QB Enoch Watson

PROVO, Utah – Enoch Watson from American Leadership Academy in Arizona is the first quarterback in the 2024 class for BYU football.

Watson announced his commitment to BYU by writing, “ALL IN…LETS GO COUGS!!!”

Ty Detmer coaches Enoch Watson at ALA

The graphic that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Watson shared in his commitment post read, “QBU, ” referencing BYU’s storied quarterback history. Watson will get a front-row view of the history of BYU’s great quarterbacks this fall at ALA in Arizona.

His head coach is former Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer, and his offensive coordinator is the winningest QB in BYU history Max Hall.

Watson transferred from the run-heavy offense at Coconino High in Arizona to the pass-friendly attack at ALA.

Last year, Detmer and Hall’s quarterback was Drew Cowart. Cowart signed with BYU last February as a preferred walk-on. He threw for 2,446 yards and had an impressive 7-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio last season while completing 57% of his passes.

Watson is the younger brother of BYU linebacker signee Pierson Watson. The older Watson brother was on the same Coconino High team last fall. Pierson is now off to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina.

First QB commit in the class of 2024 for BYU

BYU is the only FBS school that has extended a scholarship offer to Watson.

Watson committed to BYU days after competing in one of BYU’s summer camps. He also visited Provo during spring ball last March, where he talked with Kedon Slovis and Cade Fennegan as they walked off the field.

One of the traits that appealed to BYU with Watson was his big arm. He has the arm strength to make big plays downfield, which is a trait that Aaron Roderick loves in his quarterbacks.

Adding Watson brings BYU’s recruiting class for 2024 up to five commits. He’s the second prospect outside Utah committed to this class.

