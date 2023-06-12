KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Replay: Nick Taylor Sinks 72-foot Putt To Win Canadian Open

Jun 12, 2023, 12:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after the longest-made putt of his PGA Tour career.

Fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him.

Hadwin was tackled on the green by a security guard. The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #58 BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #58 is BYU's Weylin Lapuaho (OL).

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2009 Sugar Bowl: Brian Johnson, Kalani Sitake Remember Team Bus Leaving MVP Behind

Imagine. You just led your team to a perfect 13-0 season, slaying almighty Alabama, earning MVP honors, and the team bus leaves without you.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Warriors Captain Bailey Wilson Praises Rugby Fans In Utah

The Utah Warriors are out of playoff contention after this weekend's loss to the Chicago Hounds, but team captain Bailey Wilson still thinks the team had a great season. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: SDSU

We are 12 weeks out from the Utes’ season opener and counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Commitment From Arizona QB Enoch Watson

BYU adds a rising quarterback prospect in the 2024 class.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 6/12/23)

It's officially the summer “break” for Utah Athletics, but the Utes Bulletin will continue on with points of interest in the weeks ahead.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Instant Replay: Nick Taylor Sinks 72-foot Putt To Win Canadian Open