Instant Replay: Nick Taylor Sinks 72-foot Putt To Win Canadian Open

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after the longest-made putt of his PGA Tour career.

NICK TAYLOR WITH A 72-FEET PUTT FOR THE WIN 😱 WOW. (via @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/r5YifxXQF5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2023

Fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him.

Hadwin was tackled on the green by a security guard. The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver.

