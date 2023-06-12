KSL Flood Watch
Counting Down Utah Football's Best 2022 Plays: SDSU

Jun 12, 2023, 12:07 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – We are 12 weeks out from the Utes’ season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium and counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate. Today’s focus is on the San Diego State Aztecs.

While not every game went Utah’s way last season, they did enough to stamp their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, go back-to-back as conference champions, and earn their second berth in a row to the “Grandaddy of them All”.

Many believe Utah has a good chance of three-peating in 2023 due to the talent returning and the coaches’ aggressive approach in the Transfer Portal to address a few deficiencies.  Unfortunately, we still have some time to go before we find out, but in the meantime let’s take a trip down memory lane with this week’s focus on Utah’s game against SDSU last season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Solomon Enis Is First Utah WR To Score In 2022 Against San Diego State

It took the Utes three games to get a wide receiver on the board in 2022 with the tight ends and running backs accounting for all of the touchdowns to that point.

Starting quarterback Cam Rising found senior receiver Solomon Enis for 13-yards and a touchdown with 2:07 left in the first half against the Aztecs to put the Utes up 14-0 before halftime. The Utes would get two more scores from the receivers against SDSU with Devaughn Vele finishing the game strong.

For the past few seasons, Utah has been working to upgrade and incorporate their wide receiver corps more in what they do offensively and 2023 appears to be no different after landing Florida State transfer Mycah Pittman and Indiana transfer Emery Simmons among others.

It will be interesting to see if a Utes receiver snags a touchdown a little faster this year than the year before.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

