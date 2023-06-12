KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Warriors Captain Bailey Wilson Praises Rugby Fans In Utah

Jun 12, 2023, 1:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors are out of playoff contention after this weekend’s loss to the Chicago Hounds, but team captain Bailey Wilson still thinks the team had a great season.

He discussed how well the team has played at home this year.

“Overall, I think we’ve had a great season so far, especially our home games. Our home-field advantage has been superb,” Wilson told Jeremiah Jensen of KSL Sports.

The Warriors have one match left this season. They wrap things up on the road this weekend in New York against the Ironworkers.

This year’s team hopes to get to ten wins, a big improvement over last season’s 5-11 record. Jensen asked Wilson about what factors contributed to that quick improvement.

“The new head coach Greg Cooper has made a huge impact right from the start and then I think collectively the whole team and the whole organization brought a lot more energy from day one,” Wilson explained.

Utah Rugby Crowd

“Hands down, best venue gameday atmosphere in North America. Best fans. They know what’s going on,” Wilson said of Utah Warriors fans, “It’s probably one of the toughest places to play.”

Fans are a big reason the Utah Warriors enjoy such a hefty home-field advantage.

“You’ve got the fans yelling at you. You’ve got the altitude and then you’ve got 15 angry Warriors running straight at you,” Bailey said.

Growth Of Major League Rugby

Wilson has been in Utah for four years now, and for three of those years, he has been captain. He talked about the growth of rugby and Major League Rugby in the United States.

“The growth in the four years I have been here has been phenomenal. I think it has grown a lot faster than anyone thought it would, which is great,” Wilson commented.

He said the key to continuing this level of growth is focusing on getting youth involved with the sport from a young age.

Next Up For Utah Warriors

This weekend the Warriors take on the Ironworkers this Sunday at 1:00 MT. You can watch the game for free on KSLSports.com or the KSL Sports app. Download the app here or visit the desktop stream here.

Want more analysis like Utah Warriors, Chicago Hounds? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

You can watch the full interview with rugby star Bailey Wilson above.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #58 BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #58 is BYU's Weylin Lapuaho (OL).

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2009 Sugar Bowl: Brian Johnson, Kalani Sitake Remember Team Bus Leaving MVP Behind

Imagine. You just led your team to a perfect 13-0 season, slaying almighty Alabama, earning MVP honors, and the team bus leaves without you.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: SDSU

We are 12 weeks out from the Utes’ season opener and counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Nick Taylor Sinks 72-foot Putt To Win Canadian Open

Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Commitment From Arizona QB Enoch Watson

BYU adds a rising quarterback prospect in the 2024 class.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 6/12/23)

It's officially the summer “break” for Utah Athletics, but the Utes Bulletin will continue on with points of interest in the weeks ahead.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Warriors Captain Bailey Wilson Praises Rugby Fans In Utah