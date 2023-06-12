60 in 60: #58 BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho (Offensive Line)

KSL Flood Watch
Jun 12, 2023, 1:36 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #58 is BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho (OL).

BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho

Lapuaho is a sophomore offensive lineman from South Jordan, Utah.

Before his time at BYU, Lapuaho started 13 games at guard as a true freshman for the Utah State Aggies in 2022. Coming out of high school, Lapuaho was rated the 18th-best overall recruit in the state of Utah and the 53rd-best offensive lineman in the nation.

In his freshman year as an Aggie, Lapuaho finished the season with 14 knockdowns and did not allow a single sack.

Lapuaho was the first offensive lineman transfer to commit to BYU during the 2023 portal cycle.

Offensive line was a major focus for the Cougars after losing three key pieces up front.

His cousin, Ului Lapuaho was a BYU offensive lineman from 2014-18 and earned All-Independent honors.

The NCAA allows players to transfer once without sitting out. Lapuaho will be eligible in 2023 and has three years remaining in his collegiate career.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

