Looking At Utah Football Star Brant Kuithe's Career Stats 80 Days From Kickoff

Jun 12, 2023, 2:59 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is just 80 days away from their 2023 home opener with the Florida Gators and we can hardly wait. In the meantime, let’s take a look at one of the Utes’ key athletes in tight end Brant Kuithe who ironically enough wears No. 80.

Kuithe has been with Utah since 2018 and wasted no time making his presence felt playing in 14 games his freshman year and starting two.

Since then, Kuithe has been named All-Pac-12 tight end three times in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Kuithe was likely well on his way to earning the nod a fourth time until a season-ending injury against ASU four games into 2022 sidelined him. 

While injuries are the worst part of college football, the silver lining is Utah fans get one more year with the talented tight end in Andy Ludwig’s offense with signal caller Cam Rising, leading many to believe the Utes will be dominant again in 2023.

Pro Football Focus Digs Into Brant Kuithe’s Stats

Pro Football Focus recently highlighted just how great Kuithe has been for the Utes in anticipation of his final year at Utah.

Kuithe has had a monster career so far with hopes of finishing it off the right way in 2023. To this point, Kuithe has earned a 90.7 rating from PFF with 149 receptions for 1,882 yards (12.7 ypc), 16 touchdowns, and 36 tackles forced in his career.

What PFF didn’t include was Kuithe’s 148 receptions are the most by a Utah tight end since at least 1996 and put him eighth all-time. Kuithe also recorded 32 straight games before his injury with at least one reception and had 30 games with at least three receptions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Kuithe led the Utes in receptions in 2019 and 2020.

Before his season ending injury last year, Kuithe hauled in 17 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

