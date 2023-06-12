Report: Jazz To Add Mike Williams To Coaching Staff

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are planning to hire Mike Williams to serve as an assistant coach on Will Hardy’s staff.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Jazz will hire Williams from the Washington Wizards organization as Hardy continues to fill the vacancies on the team’s bench.

“Mike Williams, the head coach of the Washington Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, is joining the Utah Jazz in an assistant-coaching role,” Robbins tweeted.

Williams was promoted by the Wizards in 2o21 to lead the Go-Go after serving as the team’s director of player development beginning in 2019.

Prior to his time with the Go-Go, Williams was a player development assistant in Washington and worked with the Orlando Magic G League affiliate the Erie Bayhawks.

Just 27 years old, Williams was one of the youngest coaches in the G League over the last two seasons.

Williams attended the University of Maryland and also served as an intern with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Who Is On Jazz Current Coaching Staff?

The Jazz coaching staff is expected to undergo significant changes entering year two under Hardy.

Longtime Jazz assistant Alex Jensen is no longer with the organization while Bryan Bailey and Sanjay Lumpkin are expected to join Quin Snyder’s staff with the Atlanta Hawks.

Former Salt Lake City Stars head coach Scott Morrison has been promoted to join Hardy’s staff with the Jazz as an assistant, while Lamar Skeeter remains on staff with the team.

