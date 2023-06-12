KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man extradited from Mexico, pleads guilty to three Utah murders

Jun 12, 2023, 4:29 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm

woman standing in pajamas...

Sonia Mejia, a 29-year-old woman was murdered in her Taylorsville, Utah apartment on February 9, 2006. (Taylorsville PD)

(Taylorsville PD)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of murdering a woman and her unborn child in 2006 and murdering another woman in 2008 has pleaded guilty.

Juan Antonio Arreola-Murillo pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder, each a first-degree felony according to a release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Police arrest man for murders in 2006 and 2008, extradite him from Mexico

Arreola-Murillo is accused of strangling Sonia Mejia and subsequently killing her unborn child on Feb. 9, 2006 at her Taylorsville home.

A neighbor witnessed Arreola-Murillo talking to Mejia and forcibly entering her home.

Mejia was found by her husband that evening when he arrived home from work, she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death. She was six months pregnant.

Two years later, on Feb. 9, 2008, Arreola-Murillo strangled Damiana Castillo at 4000 South Redwood Road, according to court documents.

Before a positive identification was made on the suspect in these cases, Arreola-Murillo was deported to Mexico in 2008.

In 2016, the Automated Fingerprint Identification System reported a positive match on the latent fingerprints obtained from the scene of Mejia’s and Castillo’s murders.

On April 5, 2017, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office reviewed and filed formal criminal charges against Arreola-Murillo, who at that time was serving a prison sentence in Mexico for a series of aggravated robberies.

Following his prison sentence and the extradition process, Arreola-Murillo was returned to Utah from Mexico in January 2022.

“Our office mourns the losses of Damiana Castillo, Sonia Mejia and her unborn child. While perfect justice would mean that these three individuals would still be with us today, we hope
that these guilty pleas can bring a semblance of justice and closure for these families,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said. “We would like to acknowledge Unified Police Department, West Valley City Police Department, and our prosecutors for their efforts on this case. We would like to also thank our partner agencies on extraditing Mr. Arreola-Murillo back to Utah to account for his crimes.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Bangerter Highway and California Ave. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic

UDOT seeks public input on proposed Bangerter Highway interchanges

UDOT hosted a public meeting on Monday as they are planning to re-imagine Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County.

18 hours ago

Radiologic technologist Holly Speer performs a mammogram on Heather Simonsen at the Huntsman Cancer...

Ashley Fredde

Utah ranks among lowest for mammography screening rates

Despite breast cancer being the leading cancer death in Utah women, Utah ranks among the lowest for screening for breast cancer.

18 hours ago

This illustration depicts a previously unknown dinosaur called Iani smithi that lived in what is no...

Mindy Weisberger

Rare North American dinosaur named for two-faced Roman god found in Utah

About 100 million years ago in what is now Utah, a 10-foot-long (3-meter-long) cousin of duck-billed dinosaurs pulverized tough plant stems and leaves with its robust teeth and powerful jaws.

18 hours ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart looks on during his town hall meeting on March 31, 2017, ...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Who’s in 2nd District race? Becky Edwards, Greg Hughes among those filing to replace Stewart

See who is running to replace Rep. Chris Stewart when he steps down in September.

18 hours ago

Crystal geyser onlookers...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Middle-of-nowhere Utah geyser is going off more regularly, and attracting visitors from around the world

An off-the-beaten path Utah attraction is becoming quite a popular spot for locals and tourists right now. The wet winter is causing Crystal Geyser to erupt, and people are visiting from all over the world to see it.

18 hours ago

A slide inside of a Delta Airlines plane accidentally deployed while on the ground at Salt Lake Cit...

Tina Burnside

Delta aircraft slide accidentally deploys after plane diverted to Salt Lake City

An inflatable emergency slide accidentally deployed inside a Delta Air Lines plane while on the ground at Salt Lake International Airport on Saturday.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Man extradited from Mexico, pleads guilty to three Utah murders