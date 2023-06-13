Body camera footage shows police rescuing unconscious girl from submerged car

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — New body camera footage shows police jumping into action to rescue a 12-year-old girl from a car sinking into a reservoir.

On June 3, two Tooele City police officers were waved over by bystanders on the banks of the Settlement Canyon Reservoir. It was clear that the situation was urgent.

In a body camera obtained by KSL TV, the officers exited their cars and ran down to a screaming mother and a sinking vehicle.

“Is it underwater?” an officer asked a bystander.

“Yes,” they responded.

The Tooele City officers immediately radio for more help.

“We’ve got one in the vehicle underwater. Where is it at?” an officer said.

The body camera fell in the grass, but police dash cam showed the officers jumping into the reservoir. Over the next five minutes, they find the car and attempt to break the windows.

“Give me goggles. Anybody got goggles?! Hurry up! Go go go!” one officer said.

“Get me a pry bar; get me something to open the door!!!” the second officer responded.

The two officers decided that they needed to do anything to break open the window.

“Let’s get the back window right here. The gun! Give me the gun!” an officer told the other.

The two Tooele City officers shot out the window to get to the girl, who is by now unconscious. As they pull her out, bystanders help pull her into shore.

The dash cam cuts after that as officers work to revive her. And the girl starts breathing.

Tooele Police told KSL TV that the girl is recovering well. They believe the car accidentally rolled into the reservoir.