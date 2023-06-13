KSL Flood Watch
At least one killed in US Highway 6 crash near Helper

Jun 13, 2023, 7:57 AM | Updated: 8:05 am

FILE PHOTO: Utah Highway Patrol...

FILE PHOTO: Utah Highway Patrol

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — State troopers say at least one person was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 in central Utah Tuesday morning.

All directions of U.S. 6 are closed at milepost 228, just north of Helper, while investigators are on scene. Officials said eastbound traffic is being diverted to Emma Park Road near milepost 221 while westbound traffic is being diverted to U.S. 191.

No cause for the crash has been released and troopers have not identified any victims. The road will likely be closed through 10 or 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

