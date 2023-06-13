KSL Flood Watch
One killed in car vs. semi crash on US Highway 6 near Helper

Jun 13, 2023, 7:57 AM | Updated: 10:40 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — State troopers say one person was killed in a crash that closed U.S. Highway 6 in central Utah Tuesday morning.

The crash happened north of Helper around 6:39 a.m. when an eastbound passenger car crossed into westbound lanes and struck a semi-truck that was hauling double trailers.

The driver of the car was killed while the driver of the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Both directions of U.S. 6 are closed in the area while troopers investigate and clear the crash. Officials have not identified the driver of the passenger car.

Eastbound drivers are being diverted to Emma Park Road near milepost 221 while westbound traffic is being diverted to U.S. 191.

